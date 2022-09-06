‘Jeopardy!’: This November Episode Might ‘Break the Internet’

Season 39 of the popular gameshow Jeopardy! is back soon. An episode that is supposed to premiere in November may be a big one.

Jeopardy! has been in the headlines quite a bit recently, from co-host news to a new podcast, the show has undergone many changes in the last few months. However, it seems that things are finally on-track, and fans are getting ready for the reruns to end and the new season to begin. Executive producer of the show, Michael Davies, hinted at an episode this season that might “break the internet” while on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.

The Election Day episode for November 8 is also the same day of the late Alex Trebek’s second anniversary of death. The beloved host passed away two years ago after battling pancreatic cancer. The episode will pay tribute to Trebek.

“Overall we owe him a fantastic episode of Jeopardy on that day,” Davies said. “It may well break the internet. I don’t want to give too much away.”

Davies promises something “really tremendous” for the episode.

Additionally, new co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings talk about their permanent positions as co-hosts of the show.

“It’s very exciting and especially exciting to get to share this honor and this platform with Ken who is such a legend and it’s very exciting, it’s overwhelming but in a really good way,” Bialik shared.

‘Jeopardy!’ Co-Hosts Talk About Stresses of the Job

The prior episode of the podcast featured Jennings and Bialik in their first joint-interview. The duo spoke about what’s stressful about hosting the show.

“I feel like if I make a mistake, even if we can go back and edit it, it feels very embarrassing,” Bialik said. “Because I think people are like, ‘Oh, she’s a celebrity,’ or ‘Oh, she’s got a PhD, she shouldn’t make simple math errors,’ but sometimes I do! It’s very stressful, sorry!”

“I watched Alex do it up close and I couldn’t understand the kind of ease and grace because you’re doing so many things at once, right,” Jennings said. “You’re trying to run the show for the contestants, you’re part of the game just like the writers of the board, but you’re also trying to interpret it for the folks at home. So it’s like you’re a sportscaster almost. And it goes so fast.”

Bialik is known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, and she is a neuroscientist. Jennings is a former Jeopardy! champion.

Even with the stress, the thrill of doing the job makes it worth it for the pair.

“It’s just a very intense adrenaline experience you kind of chase for the rest of your life,” Jennings said. “And when the games get really good out here, when the players are really cooking and it’s intense and it’s close, I kind of feel like I’m in there playing, you’re part of the game. You’re part of the show. There’s this transcendent thing that happens where the audience is locked in and I just look for that.”