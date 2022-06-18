‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Rush to Social Media, Claim Contestant Got ‘Robbed’

“Jeopardy!” fans are up in arms about one contestant’s “Final Jeopardy!” answer, which the judges ruled as incomplete.

Sadie Goldberger, an interpreter from Columbia, Maryland, went into the final round in the lead. She was ahead of three-day (now four-day) champ Megan Wachspress by $600. Molly Fleming trailed behind Goldberger by $6,500.

The category was “19th Century Contemporaries,” and the clue read, “Congratulating her on the 1869 release of her biography, Frederick Douglass wrote, ‘I have wrought in the day- you in the night.'”

Fleming and Wachspress both answered correctly with “Who is Harriet Tubman?” Fleming nearly doubled her winnings, as did Wachspress, who ended the final round with $17,199.

When “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik turned to Goldberger, however, fans could see the disappointed look on Goldberger’s face. Not because she answered incorrectly, but because she didn’t have time to fully write out her answer. By the looks of her handwritten answer, Goldberger, just barely missed out on finishing the letter “n” in “Tubman.”

Per The Sun, Bialik said, “… It looks like you were going for ‘Harriet Tubman’ but you did not finish. So, unfortunately, that is not going to be acceptable.”

While Goldberger nodded in agreement, “Jeopardy!” fans strongly disagreed with the ruling. Goldberger had wagered enough money that if they had accepted her answer, she would’ve beaten Wachspress by $101.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rage at Game Show For Not Accepting Goldberger’s Answer

Many “Jeopardy!” fans took to Twitter to bash the ruling by the game show and express how Goldberger should’ve won the game.

One fan wrote, “Okay, so Sadie was totally robbed on #jeopardy last night. I cut the show all kinds of slack when it comes to interpreting correct responses, but this is too much. She deserves, at the very least, another shot at the show. What do you think @jeopardy?”

Wow. @Jeopardy this definitely says “Harriet Tubman”. How do you claim she didn’t finish writing it, and it’s an incomplete answer??? #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/MpEln7ZCZ6 — NateDog2022 (@natedog4th) June 18, 2022

“Sadie Goldberger got the answer. Sorry, #jeopardy…make it right!” another person said.

A different fan commented, “Well, I thought Sadie Goldberger’s answer in Final @Jeopardy was pretty clear. Penmanship may have been off, but that’s the case with lots of people. I think #jeopardy should have given it to Sadie. She clearly knew the answer. She needs to be invited back. #secondchance.”

“Sadie was robbed on #Jeopardy. As someone with terrible handwriting myself, I could absolutely read ‘Harriet Tubman,'” another fan said.

Popular Twitter account The Jeopardy Fan also raised an interesting point about the format of “Final Jeopardy!”

“A few people tonight on social media have floated the idea that Jeopardy should change from writing Final Jeopardy on a light pen to typing it with a keyboard. I agree with them, and I think that’s a change the show should make for Season 39,” the fan wrote.

What do you think, “Jeopardy!” fans? Did Sadie Goldberger get robbed? Should the game show change the format? Tell us your thoughts and stay tuned for more updates on Megan Wachpress’s four-day streak.