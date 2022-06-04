‘Jeopardy!’: Watch Current Champ Ryan Long Run the Table in Nine Categories in Epic Highlight Reel

Current “Jeopardy!” champion Ryan Long certainly earned his 15-day streak, especially by running an incredible nine categories.

When a “Jeopardy!” contestant “runs” a category, that means they correctly answer every single clue in that one category. And in 15 games, Long has run nine, which is a fairly high number for one contestant.

The show’s official Twitter page posted an epic highlight reel of Long’s nine categories, with most of them revolving around entertainment. We see categories such as “TV: Who Played ‘Em?”, “Portmanteau Words,” “One-Named Oscar Winners,” “Life in the Faust Lane,” “Movie Supervillains,” “Movie Co-Stars,” “Medieval Times,” “Musicians Selling Music,” and “SNL Cast Members on Film.”

For some of the clues, Long hesitated before finding the correct response at the last possible moment. But in others, he buzzed in quickly and snapped off the answer right away. Check out his runs in the video below.

Over 16 games, Ryan Long has ran nine categories. NINE. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SgKM7hNROn — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 4, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Explains Why He’s Lied to His Kid About the Game Show

For the record, 15-day “Jeopardy!” champ Ryan Long doesn’t necessarily endorse lying to your children. But when he competed on the game show and started performing well, he decided to keep his whopping success a secret from his eight-year-old son.

In another video posted on “Jeopardy!” social media sites, Long had a conversation with host Mayim Bialik about his plans for the weekend. He told her he planned to, “Go home, soak in the tub, and continue lying to my child.”

Bialik and the other contestants laughed, while Long explained that his son knew he was competing on “Jeopardy!” out in California. But the eight-year-old apparently likes to blab, so Long decided not to give him any spoilers about his dad’s performance.

“That’s dangerous with this kind of information,” Bialik said.

“Exactly, that’s why I haven’t told him yet. I can’t. He’ll tell everyone,” Long replied. “He’s in a cyber charter school, so he gets on the Zoom and he’ll start telling everybody everything. Like, ‘Yeah, so I don’t have that English homework, but my dad’s on ‘Jeopardy!’ and he won a bunch.”

I mean, it sounds like a valid excuse to me. But at the end of the day, Long is also happy that his son gets to see his dad become a “Jeopardy!” legend

“It feels really, really good for him to see me like that,” Long said in an exclusive interview.

He still has trouble believing he’s a legend himself. “Every time I hear it, it sounds like I’m waiting for the punchline. Yeah, a legend? A legend’s a nice title.”

Long will now join other “Jeopardy!” legends in the Tournament of Champions, scheduled to air this coming fall when the regular season concludes.