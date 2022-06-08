‘Jeopardy!’: What Is Ryan Long’s Level of Education?

Ryan Long, who made quite a name for himself on “Jeopardy!” has officially ended his career on the show after winning 16 games. Although some may call him a brainiac, he surprisingly doesn’t hold a college degree. In fact, Long, who says he has a “storage locker” for a brain, only completed one year of community college, per Axios.

Ryan Long, whose reign on “Jeopardy!” allowed him to pocket $299,400, came to a sad end on Monday. He lost to Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic. After the loss, he humbly took to social media to offer a farewell to the beloved quiz show.

“So many feelings,” the Philadelphia ride-share driver and father wrote on Twitter. “I’m going to try and keep this short, but I’ll probably fail. I want to thank everybody who watched and supported me.” He added, “I want to thank all my fellow contestants who were, to a person, exemplary human beings. I want to thank my momma and everybody who put me in the position to do this.”

Ryan Long will return to ‘Jeopardy!’ stage this Fall

He added, “I owe them everything. Sometimes it seems like society put you in a box, and you are classified as a certain thing with a certain destiny, even though you may feel differently inside. For the longest time, I didn’t believe that a person could really break out of that box. But I feel like this thing that just happened is proof that you can. Trust yourself, hold on to your dreams, you know who you really are. Take your shot, and don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do this or that, or you should be doing things a certain way.”

However, his fans will be happy to know that Long will be back on the show in the coming months. He’s set to compete against fellow Season 38 MVPs Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach at this year’s Tournament of Champions.

Ryan Long ranks ninth on “Jeopardy! ‘s” current Leaderboard of Legends Consecutive Games Won. In a personal article posted to the “Jeopardy!” website, Long admitted that he was apprehensive about applying for the show.

In the emotional essay, Long also opened up about his struggles with “long denied depression,” writing, “Ultimately, I think it didn’t happen then because I didn’t truly believe that it could happen. It was a pipe dream, the kind of thing that you halfheartedly pursue in your spare time.”

After a bout of COVID that left him struggling to provide for his family, he realized “not to take anything for granted, and it relit a fire in me that I thought had gone out a long time ago: the fire to do something with my life. I remembered that life wasn’t just about survival; I wanted to actually live and not just ‘get through.'”