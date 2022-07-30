‘Jeopardy!’: When Does Season 39 With Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik Start?

Season 38 of Jeopardy! concluded on Friday, July 29th following a tumultuous start to the year. Now, with the game show having confirmed that both game show champ Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will return next year to co-host, when can we expect season 39 to begin?

Well, according to Newsweek, Jeopardy! will air the first episode of its all-new season on Monday, September 12th. As expected, hosting duties will alternate between Jennings and Bialik. Overall, it marks a new tradition for the game show. However, that’s just the beginning.

As per the outlet, the game show decided to move forward with both Jennings and Bialik as hosts because executives plan to create all new editions. In speaking about the decision, executive producer Michael Davies said, “With all of our plans for [the show], which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions—we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

As of now, we can say for certain that game show executives plan to bring back Celebrity Jeopardy! So now, not only will Mayim Bialik continue to serve as co-host on the original show, but she will also headline the spinoff Celebrity Jeopardy! Celebrity Jeopardy! is set to begin on Sunday, September 25th. The game show has not yet announced its lineup of celebrity players.

‘Jeopardy!’ Introducing Brand New Podcast

We can’t be certain what other game show spinoffs Jeopardy!‘s producers will launch. But, we do know that in addition to its TV series, we can also look forward to a Jeopardy! podcast. Entitled Inside Jeopardy!, the podcast will air on a weekly basis. Davies will make an appearance on the podcast alongside various guests.

In a statement regarding the new project, the game show executive said, “Hosted by Jeopardy! producers, including me, Inside Jeopardy! will give you all an inside look into everything going on behind the scenes at America’s Favorite Quiz show: everything from gameplay analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews.”

Coming up on the brand new podcast, Jeopardy! fans can look forward to an announcement regarding contestants returning for a Second Chance at becoming game show champs. Jeopardy!‘s new podcast is available for streaming on various platforms including Apple and Spotify.

Contestant’s Name Triggers Technical Issues for Amazon Echo Owners

Across more than three decades of Jeopardy!, fans have seen and experienced their fair share of technical issues. However now, given the way technology has advanced since the turn of the century, viewers are experiencing all new problems. During a recent airing of the show, a contestant named Alexa triggered Amazon Echo owners’ systems at home.

On Twitter, one fan said, “One of the contestants on tonight’s Jeopardy is named Alexa, and my Alexa device keeps getting triggered. Her latest response was, ‘I don’t know the answer to that.’ I am in bizzaro world.”