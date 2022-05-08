‘Jeopardy!’: Where Does Mattea Roach Stack Up on All-Time Wins?

Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach may have ended her streak on the popular television game show. However, as a 23-time winner, Roach has certainly etched her space in Jeopardy! history. In fact, the contestant currently holds the title of having the fifth-longest winning streak for any Canadian contestant. This puts Mattea Roach within the top five winningest contestants in the history of the long-running game show. But where does this place her overall, when stacked up against some of the biggest Jeopardy! winners?

Jeopardy! Champ Mattea Roach Ends Her Impressive Winning Streak On the Long-Running Game Show

On Friday, May 6, Mattea Roach stepped onto the Jeopardy! stage hoping to secure her 24th win on the beloved answer-question gameshow. Unfortunately, Roach fell just one dollar short of the winning total; bringing her impressive winning streak to an end. However, Roach had already earned herself a spot within the all-time top Jeopardy! players list.

With a total of $560,983 in prize winnings and 23 consecutive wins during her run, Mattea Roach lands in fifth place on the list of highest regular-season Jeopardy! players. The champion also places fifth on the list of most consecutive Jeopardy! games of all time. This puts Mattea just behind some big names such as Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings; Amy Schneider; Matt Amodio, and James Holzhauer.

Mattea Roach, it has been a pleasure watching you play. See you in the Tournament of Champions. pic.twitter.com/YVXnmUzecl — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 7, 2022

“It means a lot to be a successful woman on Jeopardy!,” the champion says in a post-game interview.

“I think for such a long time it’s been all of these GOATs that are men,” Mattea Roach adds.

“They’re wonderful, and they’re amazing players,” she adds. “Know there’s Amy (Schneider), and further behind me,” Roach adds that it’s an honor to be ranked among these memorable players.

“When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them, to be honest,” the Jeopardy! champ says.

“There’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs,” Matteo adds.

“But it’s an amazing accomplishment,” she says. “I can’t believe it. It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy.”

Mattea Roach Plays It Big In Final Jeopardy! Falling Just One Dollar Short Of A 24th Consecutive Win

On the Friday, May 6 Jeopardy! competition, Mattea Roach chose to wager $3,601 during the Final Jeopardy! round. At this point, Roach was holding a lead in the game with a total of $19,200 for the day. However, one challenger, Danielle Maurer wagered $4,200 from a winning pot of $11,400 before heading into the final round.

With such a lead over her competitors, it was very likely Mattea Roach made a smart play. Even if she loses, Roach’s winnings would be just over $15,500 – a total of $15,599 to be exact. This is well over the totals the other players were working with. But, this is not how it all shook down.

The Final Jeopardy! question category was the USA, with the clue reading: “These 2 Mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.”

When Maurer answered the question correctly, “Who are William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson?” the $4,200 wager took the total winnings to $15,600. Matteo, however, failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! question correctly and her total fell to $15,999. Just $1 behind Maurer, making Maurer the champion of the game.