‘Jeopardy!’: Which Contestants Have Won the Most Money on the Game Show?

One of the longest-running game shows on television, Jeopardy! has seen its share of big winners. Since it first hit the airwaves decades ago, Jeopardy! has featured well over 8,000 episodes. Each one featuring a winner. Among these thousands of winning contestants are a few big winners who stand out above the rest, securing prizes into the millions. But who are some of the top winners so far?

Which Contestants Have Taken Home the Most Money On ‘Jeopardy!’?

When one thinks of the Jeopardy! winners list, the game show’s famous record-breaker Ken Jennings often first comes to mind. However, he is not the contestant who is credited as winning the top dollar amount on the iconic game show. Instead, Jeopardy! contestant Brad Rutter takes that title.

Jennings nearly lapped Rutter in winning totals early on. However, Rutter went on to add a few more million to his prize money during a variety of special Jeopardy! tournaments.

So far, Brad Rutter’s total Jeopardy! winnings total to around $4.9 million. This makes him not only the top winner on the television game show but also the contestant who won the most money in all of television game show history.

Which ‘Jeopardy!’ Player Holds the Title For the Highest Winnings In A Single Game?

Now, Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings hold their Jeopardy! records due to multiple appearances on the classic television game show. However, it’s James Holzhauer who holds the title for bringing home the largest prize from a single-game win.

During his 32-game winning streak in 2019, Holzhauer won a total of $131,127 in one single game. This, of course, is added to the champ’s final total of $2.4 million in Jeopardy! winnings. However, the Jeopardy contestant isn’t planning on keeping all of the money for himself. In an interview with People Holzhauer notes that he plans on donating a portion of his winnings to Profit 50. This is a nonprofit organization that offers teenagers homeless teens assistance to help them finish high school.

Who Is the Most Recent Contestant To Take Home A Big Win?

Most of these major winners made Jeopardy! history years ago. However, there’s one record-breaking contestant whose stint on Jeopardy! was much more recent.

In 2021 Matt Amodio found himself playing in an impressive 38-game winning streak on the popular game show. And, his winnings came to an impressive $1.5 million overall.

Amodio’s impressive winning streak, which for a time fell just second to Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings’ 74-game winning streak lasted for just a few months. Until contestant, Amy Scheider stepped in winning a total of 40 games. Her winnings, however, fall just short of Amodios at $1.4 million.