‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s Who Fans Think Will be Permanent Host

Since the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek in late 2020, fans of the hit game show Jeopardy! have anxiously awaited the announcement of a permanent replacement. Mike Richards briefly held the position. However, the executive producer was soon forced to step down after his controversial history resurfaced.

The unfortunate situation sent Jeopardy! producers on a host hunt yet again. This time, they landed on Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who have been alternating hosting duties for the past several months.

Though a talented actress, Mayim Bialik wasn’t a fan of Jeopardy! before accepting the co-host position. She did say, however, that she jumped at the opportunity. In an interview with USA Today, Bialik said, “I was so grateful. To do this also knowing the importance and significance after Alex passed away (and) really honoring this brand and show was so important to me.”

Ken Jennings, on the other hand, has a long history with the gameshow. Before Jennings was a host of Jeopardy!, he was one of the most successful Jeopardy! champions in the show’s history. Like Bialik, Jennings holds an immense amount of respect for the show and role of host. “I had so much hesitation going in,” Jennings told Newsweek. “It’s a very tricky job. The mechanics of hosting Jeopardy! are daunting. There’s a lot going on at once, and Alex made it all look so easy. But I can tell you firsthand, it’s not easy.”

While Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have very different resumes, they’re both qualified for the job. This could, in part, be the reason that Jeopardy! has remained tight-lipped about the future permanent host. Despite the lack of information, however, Jeopardy! fans believe they’ve pieced together the truth.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Believe Ken Jennings Will Take the Role of Permanent Host

Time and time again, Jeopardy! fans prove that they’re a highly opinionated bunch. That being the case, they have no qualms whatsoever when it comes to expressing those opinions online. Though Mayim Bialik does have her fans, the vast majority of vocal Jeopardy! viewers would prefer to see Ken Jennings standing behind the podium every night.

Their preference, however, has nothing to do with the reasoning behind their assumption that Ken Jennings will be the one to become permanent host of Jeopardy!. Instead, they simply believe Mayim Bialik will be too busy to take the role.

Call Me Kat, a comedy series in which Mayim Bialik plays the titular role of Kat, is “expected to get another go” and be renewed for a second season, according to Deadline. Though the show didn’t perform all that well in the first season, it now has a different showrunner and staff, making the Fox network hopeful for the future of the series.

Even if she does step down from regular host of Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik could still be involved with the show. She was originally cast to host for special editions and tournaments only and was later given hosting duties on the regular episodes. If Call Me Kat is renewed, the actress could still have time for these special appearances.