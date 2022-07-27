Mayim Bialik Tapped To Host ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’

“Big Bang Theory” alum and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is officially a permanent “Jeopardy!” host. Bialik and Ken Jennings will split their hosting duties, but Bialik will still be busy. The actress is also confirmed to be hosting “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

Bialik and Jennings have acted as the interim hosts of “Jeopardy!” since the passing of former host, Alex Trebek (aside from Mike Richards, briefly). It was confirmed by executive producer Michael Davies in a note to fans on the “Jeopardy!” website that the pair will continue to co-host the show, as well as Bialik’s additional hosting gig.

“I write today with the exciting news that we have closed and signed deals with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to be the hosts of Jeopardy! moving forward.

“The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed. And succeed it has,” Davies wrote.

He later added, “Ken will kick off the season in September, host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many, many more. His initial hosting run will take us through December. In the meantime, Mayim will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in primetime. When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to ‘Call Me Kat.'”

Fans React to Jeopardy! Hosting News

Davies also wrote that he knows the viewers of the show value consistency, so they will be sure to keep fans informed of the hosting schedule.

The official Twitter account for “Jeopardy!” tweeted the announcement today as well. “Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @missmayim! We couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The announcement was met with mixed reactions. Fans of the show, always having had strong opinions, voiced their thoughts under the tweet. Some think that having the same host for both “Jeopardy!” and “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is too much.

Twitter user @KY102Fan responded, “What good does a lack of stability in the host do for the contestants? Why are their interests always held below the high standards they had been in the past? Choose one host for the daily episodes and another one for everything else. Would that have been so hard?”

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” begins on September 25 with Mayim Bialik as host.