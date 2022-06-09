New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Begins Winning Streak With Back-to-Back Runaway Games

On Wednesday, a Minnesota meteorologist continued his winning streak on “Jeopardy!”. It marked his third consecutive appearance on the show. For Eric Ahasic, it’s a dream come true for a lifelong fan of the classic quiz show.

Like many fans, Ahasic had always dreamed of competing on “America’s Favorite Quiz Show.” Now, that dream is very much a reality. He won his third episode on Wednesday, bringing his winnings to over $75,000.

Eric Ahasic, who overturned Ryan Long’s winning streak that lasted for 16 games, made his first appearance on the show on Monday.

On Tuesday, he defended his new title as “Jeopardy!” champ, ending that round with

$21,600, although he missed the Final Jeopardy question.

That final question asked what 2013 bestseller shared a title with a famous 14th Century poem. The correct answer was “Inferno,” but none of the contestants answered correctly. Ahasic’s response was “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

However, he still came out on top. He finished with the most money, giving him a two-day prize total of $40,001 and sending him into the third day of the competition.

On Wednesday, the final “Jeopardy!” question asked in what 1773 event a participant recalled, “Some of our numbers jumped into the hold … I never labored harder in my life.” This time, Ahasic had the correct answer of “Boston Tea Party.” It increased his total to to$75,601.

‘Jeopardy’ fan points out a major misspelling

Despite the impressive win from Ahasic, the show was not without a fumble. During the episode “Jeopardy!” there was one embarrassing error that couldn’t go unnoticed. One fan watching from home noticed the error and had to take to social media to air out his grievances.

After three stunning wins, Ahasic’s bio on the official “Jeopardy!” website still had a typo. The user tweeted, “Eric Ahasic — a meteorologist. Or as the # Jeopardy’ contestant zone’ page calls him, a ‘meterologist.'”

Eric Ahasic — a meteorologist. Or as the #Jeopardy “contestant zone” page calls him, a “meterologist.” pic.twitter.com/GTPVOiDClm — Matt Carberry (@mfc248) June 8, 2022

As it turns out, the champ’s job title was incorrectly spelled by the trivia show, “meterologist” instead of a meteorologist, on the Contestant Zone section of the website.

Although the show had its own spelling mishap, “Jeopardy!” the quiz show is known for being a stickler for spelling. During the show’s Kids Week in 2013, 12-year-old Thomas Hurley was punished for misspelling his response to a clue on the civil war, even though he was off by just one letter.

His written answer to Final Jeopardy was “What is the ‘Emanciptation’ Proclamation,” which brought his total down from $6000 to $3000. In addition to losing prize money, his error also cost him a scorned reaction from the late Alex Trebek.

“You misspelled it badly,” the host said to the young contestant. Outlets called the moment “the saddest Jeopardy misspelling ever.”