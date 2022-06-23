PHOTOS: ‘Jeopardy!’ Makes Embarrassing Spelling Error During Wednesday’s Game

When it comes to their favorite game show, Jeopardy! fans are notoriously harsh critics – and nothing is off-limits. From the hosts to the contestants to the clues to the commercial breaks, Jeopardy! viewers are never afraid to voice their opinions about the show. And last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 22), the production crew was on the receiving end of the criticism.

The Final Jeopardy! clue read, “This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird ‘equallly capable of speech'”. Can you spot the mistake? It’s hard to catch at first glance, but the word “equally” has three Ls rather than two.

Unsurprisingly, fans instantly saw the mistake and took to social media to ridicule the series’ writers. “Someone tell the [Jeopardy!] clue writers not to lean on the L button next time,” one fan wrote.

“The extra L should have been penalized just like a less-than-perfect handwritten ‘Harriet Tubman,'” said another, referencing contestant Sadie Goldberger’s recent controversial disqualification for writing “Harriet Tubma” before running out of time.

Despite the typo, contestant Jeff Weinstock responded with the correct answer: Who is Edgar Allan Poe? This earned him $4,202, increasing his total winnings to $11,202. With this victory, he defeated six-day winner Megan Wachspress and will enter the next game reigning champion.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Praise the Game Show as Better Than ‘Family Feud’

Though Jeopardy! fans are quick to point out the flaws in the nightly game, it can’t be denied that they’re extremely fond of the series. The game show garners an incredible 9 million viewers per episode, making it the most-watched series on broadcast or cable.

Jeopardy! might be the most popular game show, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have competition. Family Feud is typically right on its heels, the two series vying for the top spot. In the last few weeks, however, Jeopardy! has remained in the lead, prompting a discussion about the game shows on Reddit.

As fans agree, Family Feud doesn’t come close to the magic of Jeopardy!. On the contrary, many claimed Family Feud to be “silly,” and its current direction a distasteful one. Though both game shows are formulaic, fans believe Family Feud steps over the line from innocent fun to cheesy. While Steve Harvey’s cartoonish reactions used to be endearing, fans are beginning to find them grating instead.

“Some might claim I’m a prude for not liking the current direction of Feud,” one fan wrote. “But it’s really the lame euphemisms and faux-shocked reactions that make it obnoxious.”