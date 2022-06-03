WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Officially Achieves ‘Legend’ Status

There are winners and then there are legends on Jeopardy! and Ryan Long has cemented his place among them with 15 straight wins. Long, who comes from Philadelphia, has been setting the game show world on fire with his victory streak. Imagine finding yourself as a rideshare driver, then you get the call to come to California. This is what Long did in order to be on the show. He had to go there as the show is taped there. Yes, he did have to ask for help with buying his ticket. But Long has punched his own ticket to success and fortune.

In an interview from the show, Long talks about achieving legend status. “Every time I hear it, it sounds like…I’m waiting for the punch line,” he says. “Yeah, a legend? A legend’s a nice title.” When asked about his “Daily Double” strategy of safe wagers, Long admits that he really didn’t come into the game show with a strategy.

Ryan Long Says He Didn’t Have Plan Entering His Time On ‘Jeopardy!’

“I’d be lying if I said I had any kind of plan,” Long says. “I really…I just do what feels right.” Asked about telling his 8-year-old son about his secret to winning, Long says nope, he’s not talking because his son would tell everyone. “There’s no filter there,” he says. “He’s in cyber school…he will get on there with all his classmates and just be like, ‘yeah, blah, blah, blah…by the way my dad’s a Jeopardy! champion.'”

But he does say that it feels good for his son to see him in that way. Long has said that he’s a receptacle of knowledge. He’s asked what he’d tell people who doubted him? It’s a pretty straightforward answer. “Told ya,” he says. Another piece of the legend of Ryan has to do with him just coming out to California with two shirts for filming.

“At this point, I have to give a massive shout-out to the magicians in the wardrobe department,” Long writes on Twitter. “I gave them almost NOTHING to work with, and they mixed and matched my gear like I was in an RPG.” But he elaborates on this point in an interview with ABC. “I have to give a shout-out to the wardrobe people because they did wonders with what I brought: two shirts and two sweater vests,” he says. “That’s all I had. That’s all I could afford. I figured I wasn’t going to be there longer than a day.”

Being a champion on a famed game show will put Long in the higher elevations of Jeopardy! as he’s been on there with host Mayim Bialik. He’s going to be finding himself among the Tournament of Champions participants.