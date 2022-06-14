WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Hilariously Recalls Being Questioned by the Secret Service

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has introduced fans to a variety of interesting individuals. This year, we’ve met standout contestants like Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old law student, and Ryan Long, a Philadelphia rideshare driver-turned-Jeopardy! champion. However, among the slew of super champs, audiences met an especially interesting individual in one contestant named Barry. Upon taking to the stage, Barry revealed he’d once been questioned by the Secret Service. Why? See what he has to say below.

New phone, who dis? The Secret Service? Lol. Oh wait, you're not joking. pic.twitter.com/85M9mwoQxG — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 14, 2022

As seen in the above clip, Barry is a professor at Towson University in Lutherville, Maryland. And, more interestingly, he once came face to face with the president of the United States’ personal guard when his phone number was thought to be that of an individual who had threatened the Commander in Chief.

As per his statement, Barry said, “In the bad old days, when we had just home phone, my parents were tired of getting phone calls for me and me tying up the phone as a teenager.”

To combat that problem, he revealed they bought him his own phone. In the end, it “turned out to be the same number as somebody who had previously threatened the president.”

So, in just 8th grade, the Jeopardy! contestant revealed the Secret Service came, knocked on the door, and he and his parents explained the crazy situation.

“All forgiven,” he told host Mayim Bialik.

Meet ‘Jeopardy!’s Current Champ Eric Ahasic

Barry’s story is surely one of a kind, but if we’re going to get to know any Jeopardy! contestants, we may as well start with the game show’s current champ. Following the 16-game winning streak of Ryan Long, Eric Ahasic took to the stage and has entirely stolen the show, jumping to a five-game winning streak, with four of which turning out to be solid runaway rounds.

Now, as we wait to see what comes next for Eric, we’ll take a moment to get acquainted with Jeopardy!‘s newest star.

Foremost, Eric’s appearance on Jeopardy! comes after striving to feature on the game show for 15 consecutive years. In appearing on the show, Ahasic revealed he’s applied to be a contestant every year for the last 15 years, finally receiving his opportunity in season 38.

At 32 years old, Twin Cities reports Ahasic is a Minneapolis meteorologist and has an intense love for cats. In fact, he shared his hometown hosts an annual cat walk where groups of people arrive and locals show off their feline friends.

In speaking about Eric Ahasic’s success so far, Jeopardy!‘s current host said, “Our champion Eric Ahasic may consider himself a cat man, but when it comes to hunting down the Daily Doubles, he seems to align more with a Labrador retriever. In his first three games, he has tracked down eight of the nine available Daily Doubles and responded correctly to six of them. It’s an impressive skill that I’m sure he is hoping to continue to hone in today’s game.”