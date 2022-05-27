WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Hilariously Recalls Nearly Getting Kicked out of Celine Dion Concert

Among the stories that “Jeopardy!” viewers have heard over the years, this is definitely one for the books. On Thursday (May 26th), one of the TV game show’s contestants hilariously recalled how she was almost kicked out of a Celine Dion concert.

As she spoke about the incident at the Celine Dion concert, “Jeopardy!” contestant and Seattle, Washington accounting executive, Tory Waltrip, stated, “Well, as it turns out [and] strangely enough, people went to the concert to hear Celine and not me. So they asked that I please sing along quieter or they might need to remove me.”

No one is allowed to belt it louder than Queen Céline… and that's the way it is. pic.twitter.com/H4EceicYhw — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 26, 2022

“Jeopardy!” Mayim Bialik went on to add, “That’s a fantastic story.”

“Jeopardy!” Fans took to Twitter to hilarious react to Waltrip’s story. “OH, COME ON! Is it Her fault Celine Dion can’t sing loud enough?” One fan declared. Another fan added, “That’s brilliant, it’s definitely something that would happen to me. I love Celine Dion. What a legend.”

Although she didn’t end up winning tonight’s episode of “Jeopardy!” Waltrip ended up walking away being the second-place winner with $2,600. Ryan Long, the returning champion, returned for his tenth day and won an additional $10,000. He now has $183,301 in winnings.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Ryan Long Opens Up About His Winning Streak on the TV game Show

While speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer this week, Ryan Long opened up about becoming a “Jeopardy!” Champion. “It’s been really surreal,” Long shared. “It didn’t feel real until I saw myself on television, and I was like, ‘OK, so this is a thing that happened and it wasn’t a fever dream.”

The “Jeopardy!” Champion also revealed that he barely graduated from high school after his father died at the start of his senior year. “I was probably not the most conscientious student,” Long admitted, further commenting that he was distracted by other things. He also didn’t go to college right away. “I went to work.”

Long went on to explain why he’s constantly squinting on the “Jeopardy!” set. This was due to him forgetting his glasses in Philadelphia. “There was a video clue category on Swedish history, and there was a photo of a king with his sword. … I could not see what that clue was. I just took my best guess, and of course, it was wildly wrong. ”

The “Jeopardy!” contestant also explained that when viewers watch it on TV, the clue is blown up big and everything, but when the contestants get there the video clue screen is way across the stage, and it’s not that big. “So if you don’t have good vision, then good luck to you, pal. You’re going to be struggling.”

In regards to how he prepared for “Jeopardy!” Long added, “I didn’t study or anything. I probably should have perused something. But I just didn’t. I just kind of went in and did my thing.”