WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Mattea Roach Nails Daily Double After Huge Wager

At just 23 years old, Mattea Roach has made Jeopardy! history, earning almost $400,000 in winnings, more than any Canadian contestant in history. Roach also marks the latest LGBTQ Jeopardy! star, following Amy Schneider, who became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions back in November.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks,” Mattea said after capturing her 12th consecutive win. “I was fully thinking, you know, Amy might still be here. If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super champion that’s just going to knock me out game one. And then, I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super champion I wanted to see in the world.”

And Mattea Roach’s hot streak continued on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy!, when she nailed the Daily Double clue. In a close game with fellow contestant Ben Hsia, Mattea Roach took a chance with an enormous wager.

We tried to think of a good pun for this, but it’s hard tibia good writer every time you tweet. pic.twitter.com/mC69yrjYHP — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 28, 2022

“You know what? If I wager a lot and lose today, like, whatever, I had such a good run,” Roach said with a hand on her hip before laying down her wager. “So, let’s try and do, like, honestly, $8,000.”

When she heard the “Anatomy of Words” clue, “to gently tease another person,” Mattea Roach rolled her eyes and said, “Okay. Well, I should have wagered more. What is rib?” This was, of course, the correct answer and put her ahead of Ben Hsia by more than $9,000.

Mattea Roach Slammed by ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans for ‘Poor Attitude’

After the Daily Double, Mattea Roach went on to win yet another game of Jeopardy! (her 17th consecutive victory), this time by only a dollar. During the Final Jeopardy, Ben Hsia, the contestant who had been giving Mattea Roach a run for her money all night, got “What is: Yeates” correct, tying the game between himself and the champ.

With mere seconds to spare, Mattea revealed her response to the question. She, too, had given the correct answer and bet one dollar, meaning she broke the tie by $1 and took the win.

Fans absolutely loved Mattea Roach’s one dollar victory, taking to Twitter to express their excitment. “Whoa! A dollar! What a game!” one fan exclaimed. “This is the most exciting game of Jeopardy in weeks,” another wrote.

I thought this was a great opening today! Mattea is refreshing, extremely bright has a wealth of knowledge and a great personality! I wish her continued success! — Cheryl Rossi (@CherylRossi18) April 28, 2022

That said, as impressed as fans were by Mattea Roach’s Jeopardy! victory, many found her attitude during the Daily Double to be haughty. “Mattea just got on my nerves with her ridiculous attitude. You bet what you think is right. Spare us the extra ad lib,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “‘I should’ve wagered more.’ Ew,” another said.