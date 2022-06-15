WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Draw Blanks on ‘Yellowstone’ Clue Naming Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly

It was a quiet moment on the Jeopardy! stage on Tuesday, June 14 when all three contestants on the iconic TV game show found themselves stumped as they struggled to solve a clue we Outsiders would solve any day! It was a clue that resulted in the answer “What is Yellowstone?”…as in our favorite modern western Paramount + series starring – among others – movie star Kevin Costner.

Jeopardy! Contestants Fall Short Solving A Yellowstone Clue As Host Reveals “3 For The Show”

On the Tuesday, June 14 Jeopardy! competition, one contestant, Barry, selected the $200 clue in the category titled “3 For The Show.” The clue that was revealed would have any Yellowstone fan jumping around, ready to answer and solve the puzzle. However, the contestants competing on Jeopardy! today don’t seem to be among the millions of viewers who tune in regularly to watch the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan series.

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik reads the clue for the contestants, “Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly & Mo Brings Plenty Landed In Montana.”

Obviously, fans of the hit modern-western TV series know immediately what show this clue is referring to within the “3 For The Show” category!

Kevin Costner is Yellowstone’s patriarch John Dutton. While Kelly Reilly is everyone’s favorite unapologetic bad a** and John Dutton’s daughter, Beth Dutton. And, Mo Brings Plenty, fans know, portrays Mo in the popular series.

However, the Jeopardy! players didn’t have a clue. Not one of the three players standing on the stage competing today buzzed in with an answer. Finally, just after the buzzer sounds, Mayim Bialik reveals the answer: Yellowstone.

Take a look at the episode below, and check it out for yourself. The question comes up just after the 3:32 mark.

Mo Brings Plenty Wonders If His Lakota Name Didn’t Throw Game-Show Contestants Off During One Recent Episode

Actor Mo Brings Plenty is a member of the Oglala Lakota Native American Tribe. And, he has long been a favorite on the popular Paramount+ modern western series. Now, the actor, singer, and drummer wonders: did his name throw Jeopardy! contestants off on the “3 For The Show” clue?



“Mo made it on Jeopardy today,” notes the recent post to Mo Brings Plenty’s Instagram page.

“as a question,” the message continues. However, the post goes on to note what we picked up on right away: “The contestants didn’t have a clue what the answer was,” the Insta message says.

“And Mo’s convinced it was his name that threw them off,” the note continues. “I told him “Noooooo!”