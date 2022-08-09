WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Puts Her Football Skills to the Test at LA Rams Stadium

Perhaps Mayim Bialik chose the wrong career. The Jeopardy! host recently posted to Twitter to share an outing at the NFL’s SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The stadium hosts both the Los Angeles Rams (the reigning Super Bowl champions) and the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the video, Bialik competes in a variety of agility and skills drills. For instance, Bialik completes a forty-yard dash and attempts to kick a field goal. She also stormed through a football-themed inflatable obstacle course. Then, the host ran around a few cones as though she was a quarterback rolling to her left. Finally, the video ends with Mayim Bialik embracing the Rams’ mascot, aptly named “Rampage.”

“Clearly I’m ready to take the field — please refer to my kicking skills for context,” she wrote in her tweet’s caption. “@RamsNFL see you at the next Draft!!”

Clearly I'm ready to take the field — please refer to my kicking skills for context 😂 🏈 @RamsNFL see you at the next Draft!! pic.twitter.com/PmaooAaoL1 — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) August 9, 2022

The past few months have brought terrific news for the actress and host. In May, she took to Twitter to announce exciting news about her series Call Me Kat.

“Very honored to represent the incredible cast, crew & staff of @CallMeKatFOX at the @FOXTV#UpFronts,” Mayim Bialik wrote. “With news of a Season 3. Grateful for Meesh Daranyi for styling me, Johnny Rackleff for making my new short hair look so fun, & Abigail Hayden for making my face look fresh.”

Season 3 of Call Me Kat premieres this fall on Fox. Bialik stars in and produces the series. Moreover, a few weeks ago, Jeopardy! producers decided on new hosts for the show, including renewing Bialik’s contract.

Jeopardy! will continuewith two hosts—both Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Producers cite an expanding demographic audience as one of the reasons for having two hosts.

“With all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions — we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” executive producer Michael Davies told Variety in June.

Mayim Bialik Is Clearly a Huge Sports Fan

However, it’s clear that Mayim Bialik is a sports fan. Not only did she recently visit the Rams’ home stadium, she also Bialik recently visited the MLB All-Star Game and took to Twitter to share thoughts on her time there.

“Thank you @FOXTV for having me at the MLB All Star game!” Bialik wrote in her Twitter post’s caption.

Then, she went on to describe what her two photos depicted. Of course, she tossed some humor in there. “Pic 1 is Denzel speaking about Jackie Robsinson!! Pic 2 is the back of John Hamm’s head and the American flag.”

Fans quickly responded to her hilarious tweet. Many responded to her reference to Jon Hamm, who was sitting in front of her.

Thank you @FOXTV for having me at the MLB All Star game! Pic 1 is Denzel speaking about Jackie Robsinson !! Pic 2 is the back of John Hamm’s head and the American flag. 🙌🏻⚾🧢 pic.twitter.com/jUxuHpd1Gb — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) July 20, 2022

“Great view, imo.. Oh and the game also!” one user wrote, seemingly a fan of Hamm’s. Another user had a request for Mayim Bialik. “Throw popcorn at John’s head and then blame someone else, pretty please…” they wrote.

Another user chimed in, saying, “That “back of John’s head” reminds me of a joke Red Foxx told when heckled by an audience member. I probably shouldn’t tell it here….”

Other fans of the Jeopardy! host commented on the stadium and memories of Dodgers games.

“Wow, beautiful evening at Dodger Stadium!!” one fan said. Another wrote, “Best stadium! Have fun! Miss the days when my Great Uncles had season tickets.”