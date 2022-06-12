Who Is Current ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Eric Ahasic?

As he continues his winning streak on “Jeopardy!” fans are learning more about the game show’s current champion, Eric Ahasic.

According to Twin Cities, the “Jeopardy!” Champion is a Minneapolis meteorologist and a big cat fan. In fact, his love for cats is part of his introduction to the game show.

“Our champion Eric Ahasic may consider himself a cat man,” the “Jeopardy!” Host Mayim Bialik stated in Ahasic’s intro. “But when it comes to hunting down the Daily Doubles, he seems to align more with a Labrador retriever. In his first three games, he has tracked down eight of the nine available Daily Doubles and responded correctly to six of them. It’s an impressive skill that I’m sure he is hoping to continue to hone in today’s game.”

So far, Ahasic has won more than $133,000 since his first “Jeopardy!” appearance last week. The 32-year-old meteorologist has been a fan of the game show since he was a teen. He finally made an appearance after applying annually for the past 15 years.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Eric Ahasic Opens Up About Propsing to His Now Fiancee

Twin Cities also reports that “Jeopardy!” champion Eric Ahasic recently spoke about how he proposed to his now-fiancee last fall. “I decided why not do it everywhere? So each place we went, I found a nice spot and just kind of dropped to one knee and proposed. And I’ve added Central Park (in) New York to the list. I hope to do it here at the beach at sunset soon.”

While speaking about his fifth consecutive win on “Jeopardy!” Ahasic shared, “I think that anyone who comes on this show, you hope you can win one [game]. Then, if I can win one, I can win two. If I can win two, I can win three and just keep riding the wave as long as possible.”

Ahasic also said that he credits his “Jeopardy!” strategy of using Daily Doubles. “Daily Doubles are so random but they’re such an integral part of the game. If there’s one that’s in a category you like, you could really do some damage right there.”

Of the 15 Daily Double clues available in his “Jeopardy!” streak, Ahasic has reportedly found 13. He has also answered correctly 11 times. “That’s the thing, not [only do you] have to find them, you’ve got to get them right. There were I think one or two [Daily Doubles] where I bet big and got them wrong. But it’s going to happen. There’s so many ups and downs in the game of Jeopardy! You’ve just got to stay with it.”

In regards to qualifying for the upcoming Tournament of Champions, Ahasic added, “Just as a fan of Jeopardy! I was excited to watch it on TV. To be a part of it and play on stage with some of those super champions — I mean it’s going to be a blast. I cannot wait.”