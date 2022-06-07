Who Is ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik’s Boyfriend?

Mayim Bialik has made headlines recently for her new gig as “Jeopardy!” host, but did you know she’s also dating a host of another type of show?

In addition to hosting the popular quiz show, Bialik also co-hosts a mental health podcast alongside her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. In 2021, the TV actress revealed to Forbes that she had a “partner” and that it was none other than her podcast co-host. Together, they co-host the podcast “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown.”

According to the show’s website, Cohen, who is not to be confused with the actor of the same name, has a Master of Fine Arts degree and serves as the executive producer of the Spotify podcast. His bio states that he’s a “writer, poet, producer, father, and futurist who imagines and designs new applications of technology.”

In addition, he is also the founder of The Stories Company and co-founder of “Lotic AI, a behavior change system seeking to connect the mind and the body.”

In early 2021, Bialik confirmed her relationship during an interview with the Jewish News Syndicate. “I am in a relationship. I got divorced eight years ago, so I’ve been single plenty in my life,” she told the outlet. Bialik and Cohen first met at a toddler’s birthday party nearly ten years ago. They bonded over their shared interest in understanding mental health. As a result, the two hit it off.

Before her relationship with her co-host, Bialik was previously married to Michael Stone from 2003 to 2013. The former couple also shares two sons, Frederick and Miles. In addition to Bialik, Cohen is also a father to a son.

Mayim Bialik previously married for nearly a decade

Stone was a Mormon but converted to Judaism when the two married. After nearly a decade together, the couple divorced due to”irreconcilable differences,” according to Bialik.

“Divorce is terribly sad, painful, and incomprehensible for children. It is not something we have decided lightly,” the “Jeopardy!” host wrote on her parenting blog at the time of the split.

“The main priority for us now is to make the transition to two loving homes as smooth and painless as possible. Our sons deserve parents committed to their growth and health and that’s what we are focusing on. Our privacy has always been important and is even more so now, and we thank you in advance for respecting it as we negotiate this new terrain,” she added.

However, it’s no doubt that Cohen and Bialik make for a cute couple who share a passion for emotional and mental well-being. Those who listen to their show undoubtedly know they complement one another well.

“To be honest, 2020 was a beast of a year, and my partner Jonathan [Cohen] and I have a shared passion for mental illness and mental illness education,” she told Forbes. “The idea [of the podcast is] to explore all the aspects of mental health that many of us are not told about.”