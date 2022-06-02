Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Only Brought Two Shirts to Filming

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Ryan Long certainly didn’t see his 14-day win streak coming, considering he only brought two shirts with him to filming.

“Jeopardy!” fans might have picked up on this fact after the first few games. Since then, it looks like he’s acquired a few more. But Long admitted on Twitter that the wardrobe department did their best to work with two shirts and two sweater vests when he kept winning.

“At this point, I have to give a massive shout-out to the magicians in the wardrobe department,” Long wrote earlier. “I gave them almost NOTHING to work with, and they mixed and matched my gear like I was in an RPG.”

At this point I have to give a massive shout-out to the magicians in the wardrobe department. I gave them almost NOTHING to work with, and they mixed and matched my gear like I was in a RPG. #jeopardy — Ryan Long (@blirish_charm) May 17, 2022

Later, Long told ABC why he only brought those few articles of clothing with him.

“I have to give a shout-out to the wardrobe people because they did wonders with what I brought: two shirts and two sweater vests,” Long told the outlet. “That’s all I had. That’s all I could afford. I figured I wasn’t going to be there longer than a day.”

The “Jeopardy!” champ works as an Uber and Lyft driver in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He’s been honest in the past about his struggles to make ends meet. But now, after 14 wins, Long has more than $260,000 in the bag. More than enough to get himself a new shirt for the show.

Not to mention new glasses. In another Tweet, Long addressed his strained facial expressions on some of the earlier games.

“In case anybody’s wondering why I’m constantly squinting and adjusting during the game…it’s because my glasses are 3000 miles away, where they will do the most good,” the “Jeopardy!” champ joked. “Leaving them behind in Philadelphia might not have been the smartest move.”

He quickly followed this up with another tweet, once he had the glasses shipped to L.A. Fans had noticed on the show that it seemed like something was wrong with his glasses, either glare or fog of some kind. Long quickly set the mater straight.

“Also, while I’m here, let me settle this once and for all…it’s fog. I’m definitely getting a new pair of glasses. So, new shirts. New glasses. On the list,” he said.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Earns Spot in Tournament of Champions

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Ryan Long better stock up on some new shirts before filming this summer. No matter how well he does or doesn’t do on the game show from here on out, he still earned a spot in this November’s Tournament of Champions.

Most “Jeopardy!” champs become eligible when they win five games. At 14, Long has blown past that and solidified his spot. He’ll face fellow super champions Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach before long. It’ll be an intense battle to see who comes out on top.