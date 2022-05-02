Jerry verDorn, Star of ‘Guiding Light’ and ‘One Life To Live,’ Dies at 72

Jerry verDorn, the man who is well-known for portraying Ross in the popular daytime television soap opera, Guiding Light has passed away at the age of 72. According to a TVLine report, the longtime soap actor passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday after a months-long cancer battle.

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota native, verDorn graduated from the university now known as Minnesota State University Moorhead. During his time at the university, the longtime actor portrayed multiple roles in various summer theater productions. verDorn also spent a year perfecting his acting craft at a London academy.

VerDorn married his college sweetheart, Bethea “Beth” Stewart in 1977. Shortly after this, the couple moved on to New York City. During his time scoring roles in the Big Apple, the actor snagged a variety of lucrative stage production roles. It is during this time that verDorn began understudying for George Grizzard for the lead in the Broadway production of Man and Superman.

Jerry verDorn Catches the Eyes Of Some CBS Casting Agents, Leading To His Famous Guiding Light Role

During his time on stage, verDorn impressed many in the audience. And, among these audience members were casting agents for the popular CBS network. Shortly after this, the actor began his run as Guiding Light’s Ross Marler in 1979. verDorn remained in this role for a number of years until 2005. verDorn earned two Daytime Emmy awards for his portrayal of the daytime soap character, as well as four nominations.

verDorn Settles On One Life to Live Before Retiring From the Business

In 2005, Jerry verDorn made the move to portray Clint Buchanan on the popular daytime soap opera, One Life to Live. The longtime actor remained in this role until the serial daytime drama came to an end in 2013. It was at this point that he decided to retire from the business, after a successful 34-year-long career.

Jerry verDorn is survived by his wife Beth and the couple’s sons Jake and Peter; as well as his daughters-in-law Laura and Erin, respectively. The actor is also survived by a sister, Bonnie Simpfenderfer; and brothers Jim verDorn and Dan Verdorn as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and three grandchildren.