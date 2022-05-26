Jodie Foster Set to Join HBO’s ‘True Detective’ for First Major TV Role of Adult Career

Actress Jodie Foster is going to join the HBO series True Detective for her first major TV role in her adult career. Foster is going to be an executive producer and star in the show’s fourth installment titled True Detective: Night Country. She has quite a career from TV shows and movies as a kid to her more mature flicks like The Silence of the Lambs

Deadline reported this news. HBO offers up an official description of the story involving Jodie Foster: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Jodie Foster Gets Chance To Add Show As Part Of Amazing Career

Issa López will write and direct the show and Barry Jenkins will also executive produce the anthology installment. Two-time Oscar-winner Jodie Foster was only 12 years old when she had her debut role in Taxi Driver. She appeared in several series, including Gunsmoke, My Three Sons, and ABC’s TV spinoff of Paper Moon.

She has not had a lead role on TV since 1975. But she is often remembered as FBI trainee Clarice Starling in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs. We get more from The New York Post.

Foster stayed busy behind the camera, lending her voice to Frasier, The X-Files, and The Simpsons. She directed episodes of Orange Is the New Black, Black Mirror, and Tales From the Loop. True Detective has previously drawn in A-list film stars. They include Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Mahershala Ali, and Stephen Dorff, among others. The show does not yet have a release date.

Alison Arngrim Remembers Going Up For Parts Against Actress

Let’s get a little classic TV tossed in here about Foster. As we mentioned, Foster did get a lot of work as a child actor. Would you believe there was one actress who remembers losing parts to her? Yes, we bring up Alison Arngrim from Little House on the Prairie.

“I always laugh and say, ‘You know, thank God Jodie Foster was like busy that week or I probably wouldn’t have gotten Nellie’ cuz she beat me out for stuff all the time,” Arngrim said in an interview. “We read for the same stuff all the time. Of course, I didn’t get the movie with the lion [Napoleon and Samantha], and she did, and the thing bit her, so I guess I got lucky on that one.”