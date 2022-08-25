Joe E. Tata, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Dead at 85

Beverly Hills, 90210 has lost another key member from its cast. Joe E. Tata, who played the owner of the Peach Pit, has died.

Ian Ziering, who portrayed Steve Sanders on the show, confirmed Tata’s death with a post on social media.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star wrote: “In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away.

“Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford Files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. ”

Beverly Hills 90210 Was a Teen Show. But Tata Was Adult in the Room

Tata was 85. He appeared in 238 episodes of the show. The series was most known for its core group of friends, who went to high school together, then college. But Tata’s character appeared in more episodes than any other grown up character.

If you remember your Beverly Hills 90210 history, Tata’s Nat owned the Peach Pit. That was the hang out for West Beverly High School kids, including Brandon, Steve, Kelly, Dylan, Donna, David, Brenda and Andrea. Brandon even got a part-time job at the Peach Pit. When Nat had a heart attach four years into Beverly Hills 90210, Dylan (Luke Perry) bought 50 percent of the Peach Pit from Nat’s brother. Nat was more than old enough to be the father of most of the kids on the show. He was a like a combo uncle/best friend/mentor.

RIP to actor Joe E. Tata. 90210's "Nat" made the Peach Pit a place any 90's teen would want to hang out at. He even outlasted the Walshes as the show's parental figures! pic.twitter.com/elgbdRVUoU — KSiteTV (@KSiteTV) August 25, 2022

Beverly Hills 90210 lost another cast member earlier this month when Denise Dowse, who portrayed Mrs. T or Mrs. Teasley, the vice principal at West Beverly. Dowse was 64. Her character was so beloved by the show’s characters that Mrs. Teasley attended Donna and David’s wedding, which served as the finale of the series. Plus, Jessica Klein, a writer and producer on the show, also died this month.

Tata had a long career before he joined Beverly Hills 90210. He appeared in such classic TV shows as Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., Hogan’s Heroes, Lost in Space, Mission: Impossible, Quincy M.E., Wonder Woman, The A-Team and Hill Street Blues.

Coincidentally, Tata’s last TV project involved two actors from Beverly Hills 90210. He appeared on Mystery Girls, an ABC Family series featuring Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling. This was in 2014. Tata’s daughter Kelly said his health took a turn for the worse in 2014, so she moved in with him. In a GoFundMe, Kelly said doctors diagnosed Tata with Alzheimers in 2018.