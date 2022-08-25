Joe E. Tata’s Daughter Sets Up GoFundMe After the ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Actor’s Death

“Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Joe E. Tata passed away today. Tata’s daughter set up a GoFundMe following her father’s death.

Tata, who played Nat Bussichio, the owner and operator of the Peach Pit diner in “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has suffered from Alzheimer’s disease since 2018. Ian Ziering, who was also on the show with Tata, confirmed his death online today. He wrote: “In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away.”

He continued: “One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show. The stories of days gone by that he would share, incredible experiences in the entertainment industry that he was a part of would keep us all captivated.”

Tata’s daughter, Kelly Tata, had started a GoFundMe page.

“My father, Joe E. Tata, is known to the rest of the world for his role as “Nat Busschio” on the popular 90’s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Remarkably, his role as the proprietor of the Peach Pit, lasted all 10 seasons of the original series. Nat was a loving father figure to the kids of West Beverly High. In real life, my Dad, Joey, is honest, kind, and a truly incredible father,” she wrote.

Joe E. Tata’s Daughter Shared Details of Conservatorship through GoFundMe

She shared that Tata had entered a conservatorship “under duress.” His conservator kept his daughter “in the dark” about most decisions, and even convinced her to move out of the home they shared.

“I’m currently staying at my Mom’s place in Palm Springs. Without stable housing, income, or a reliable car, it’s extremely difficult to be with my Dad, even when his conservator allows. I worry how I will get to him in an emergency,” she wrote. “As you can imagine, the uncertainty has taken it’s toll on both me and my Dad. Now 86 years old, his illness has progressed to its final stages. He spends his days scared and confused. The few times I’ve seen him, there is relief and joy in his eyes.”

“I don’t disagree that coordination of his care is vital. But, it is not in the best interest of my father to keep his daughter at a distance, especially now. He should at least have the comfort of knowing I am there by his side. As his only blood relative, I should be included in decisions about his comfort and daily care.

I know this is a lot to take in. I’m not even sure what I need most or first. I just know my Dad needs me and I need him.”

She then stated that she would like to be able to rent a car to visit her father more, and to find stable housing near him.

Fans’ well wishes are with Kelly during this time.