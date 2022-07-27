John Krasinski Addresses Fans Hoping for ‘The Office’ Reunion Movie

John Krasinski, who played Jim Halpert on the beloved TV sitcom The Office, recently addressed the fan hopes of a reunion movie for the show.

Krasinski stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night. Fallon and Krasinski talked about the actor’s newest effort, a collaboration with former Dunder-Mifflin actor Steve Carell. Carell co-starred with Krasinski on The Office, playing the iconic Michael Scott.

Krasinski will direct and star alongside Carell in the upcoming Paramount movie IF. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds.

During the interview, Krasinski joked that he should’ve introduced the movie as “The Office Reunion Movie.”

However, after eruption from the audience, Krasinski clarified that he was only kidding. “No, it’s not that at all,” Krasinski said, causing Fallon and the audience to laugh.

IF, which stands for Imaginary Friends, opens on May 24, 2024, Variety reported last week.

The movie stars Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim, Carell, and Krasinski. Reynolds, Krasinski, and Allison Seeger are all directing the film.

John Krasinski’s New Film with Steve Carell

It is Krasinski’s third feature film as a director set that is not part of the A Quiet Place franchise. Krasinski had previously directed Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollars.

Both his films A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II were critical and commercial successes. The first movie was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Award and the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay. A Quiet Place Part II won the Critics’ Choice Award for the Best Horror Movie.

IF has been in development since before the pandemic, apparently. Deadline reported on the project back in 2019.

The plot centers on a man who can see and talk to imaginary friends. He befriends those who have been forgotten, but he also learns of imaginary friends who have turned to evil.

“Well, I haven’t started working on the film with him yet, but I can’t wait,” Carell told Entertainment Tonight in June when asked about reuniting with Krasinski. “I’m anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he’s the best, and he’s a great director.” Carell jokingly said he might be a “persnickety” actor for Krasinski, adding, “You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!”

The pair had recently reunited virtually during an episode of Krasinski’s Some Good News show.

During their conversation, Carell reflected on their work together on the show. “Some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show,” he said. It seems that The Office may mean more to its cast members than its viewers—and that’s saying something!