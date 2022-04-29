Judge Judy’s Bailiff Byrd Gets New Courtroom Show After Being Left Off Her New Show

Though Judge Judy seemed to have shunned her longtime friend and Bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd last year, the two are reuniting once more. Judge Judy is getting a new spinoff on Amazon Freevee, and Byrd is going along for the ride.

In a Judy Sheindlin-produced series called Tribunal, judge Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker will join Sheindlin’s son, District Attorney Adam Levy, to rule on real cases. The legal minds will highlight the evidence through video to allow fans to follow the events. And Petri Hawkins-Bryd will return to his role as bailiff.

But the news comes as a surprise after the show Judy Justice was announced last year and Byrd was left out of the project.

Bailiff Bryd stood by Sheindlin’s side for 25 years as she pounded her gavel on her first hit, Judge Judy. And the two seemed to be friends both on-screen and off. So when she branched out to a new platform, fans assumed that Bryd would be involved.

However, when the show made it to television, Bryd was still missing. And he was as confused by the mess as we were.

Judge Judy Snubbed Bailiff Bryd Over Assumed Salary Requirements

In October, Bailiff Bryd told EW that he assumed Judge Judy would have “at least” invited him to audition for a role. But after some digging, he learned that she snubbed him because of his former pay.

“My salary would have been too much,” he shared. “I was curious: How would she know? She didn’t ask me. She didn’t give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary.”

To further add to the drama, Bryd found out about the spinoff just like everyone else. Sheindlin didn’t even tell him about the project beforehand. And at the time, he was too busy to look into the situation. Justice Judy announced filming just after his wife— Judge Judy producer Makita Bond-Byrd—underwent surgery for a malignant brain tumor.

“I didn’t have time to think about or ask about Judy Justice,” said Byrd. “It wasn’t until July that I called the judge and asked, ‘Hey, should I look for something else, or am I included in the Judy Justice project?’”

When Judge Judy said she wouldn’t be inviting Bryd to the series, he said he mostly felt confusion. As he told EW, he would have understood if he had been “involved in numerous scandals” or if they hadn’t gotten along. But in his opinion, he and Sheindlin were friends.

Justice Judy is now going into a second season with a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco. But luckily, the duo has apparently mended whatever issues they had. Though, neither Sheindlin nor Bryd has shared what happened behind the scenes to make things right.