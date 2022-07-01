‘Justified: City Primeval’: Here’s the Confirmed Cast So Far for the Revival Series

Justified came to an end in 2015 and ever since fans have wanted to see their favorite U.S. Marshal return to TV. Their wishes finally come true as Justified: City Primeval is set to continue the story with a limited series run.

The original show on FX featured a wide cast full of talented players led by Timothy Olyphant. But who will be in the long-anticipated sequel series? Here, we take a look at the recently confirmed cast as reported by CinemaBlend.

Who’s On the Cast of Justified: City Primeval?

The new revival series amassed an impressive list of names. Filled with faces familiar and fresh, City Primeval features a ton of talent on display.

Timothy Olyphant

Coming back to lead things once again is Marshal Raylan Givens himself, Timothy Olyphant. The actor brings his trademark brand of tough lawman once again. He’s stayed busy since the original series ended, but fans will always see him as Givens. The new show will see the marshal travel to Detroit to chase down a violent sociopath.

Vivian Olyphant

The returning star will have a new acting challenge to take on. He brings with him his own daughter, Vivian, who will be making her acting debut. She plays Willa Givens, Raylan’s 14-year-old daughter who is living with her father part-time in Miami at the start of the Justified sequel.

Boyd Holbrook

On the villainous side of the story comes Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansell, the sociopath Raylan chases in Detroit. Nicknamed The Oklahoma Wildman, Clement evades the Detroit police while they hunt him down. Rayan comes to Detroit to assist with the manhunt after a confrontation with the criminal in Florida. Holbrook is best known for roles in Logan and The Predator.

Aunjanue Ellis

Ellis plays Carolyn Wilder in the Justified sequel series. A lawyer who successfully gets Clement Mansell released from prison. The actress has earned critical acclaim for her recent work on TV and film. She’s best recognized for her roles in King Richard and HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Adelaide Clemens

Adelaide Clemens will play Sandy Stanton, Clement Mansell’s girlfriend. The Australian actress is creating quite the name for herself in TV. Most recently she starred in another FX show, Under the Banner of Heaven, alongside Andrew Garfield.

Vondie Curtis-Hall

The new Justified adds a veteran of TV roles in the form of Vondie Curtis-Hall. We know he plays a character named Sweetie, but that’s all we know so far. Curtis-Hall has an extensive list of TV credits including Law & Order, The Sopranos, and Criminal Minds.

Other names in the cast include Marin Ireland, Victor Williams, Norbert Leo Butz, and Ravi Patel. Filming for Justified: City Primeval began earlier this summer, but the premiere date remains a mystery. Stay tuned to find out when the sequel series will hit the air.