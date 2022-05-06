‘Justified’ Reboot Announces Final Cast Additions as Show Prepares to Begin Production

As the “Justified” reboot crew prepares to begin production, the bosses of the highly-anticipated TV series announce the final cast auditions are officially underway.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the FX Network has recruited Aunjaune Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Marin Ireland, and Vivian Olyphant to join Timothy Olyphant as the cast of the “Justified: City Primeval” limited series.

The “Justified: City Primeval” series follows Timothy Olyphant’s character, Raylan Givens, as he now lives in Miami while balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. The show’s description reads, “Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier. And the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.”

Ellis will play Carolyn Wilder, who represents her client, Clement Mansell. Holbrook portrays Mansell, who is a violent sociopathic desperado. Meanwhile, Clemens plays Mansell’s girlfriend, Sandy and Curtis-Hall plays a local bar owner and musician named Sweety. Vivian Olyphant, who is Timothy’s actual daughter, will play Raylan’s daughter in the series.

The new “Justified: City Primeval” is from showrunners Dave Andron and Michael Dinner. Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Taylor Elmore, and Chris Provenzano are also executive producing.

The series is also in co-production between Sony Pictures Television, FX Productions, and MGM Television. The new “Justified” series begins production this upcoming week in Chicago. There is no official word about when the series will premiere. The original series ran for six seasons on FX from 2010 to 2015. It scored nominations for eight Emmy Awards and received two. It also won a Peabody Award.

Timothy Olyphant Talks the Original ‘Justified’ Series Ending

During a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Timothy Olyphant opened up about why the original “Justified” series came to an end. “It was just a mutual decision to go out now…it seemed like the right time. Although we’re coming down to shooting the final four episodes now, and I’m having a lot of fun. I can’t imagine that I did something as stupid as saying we should stop.”

When asked what he will miss about his “Justified” character, Olyphant stated, “I know what you mean by that question, but…no. I mean, I realize this was a great part to play, and I’ll miss working with these guys a lot. But I had some problems with Raylan. I’m not so sure he’s a great guy.”

Also chatting about his character’s popularity during the series’ initial run, Olyphant explained, “Mostly because he’s just a good, well-written character, which is more because of Elmore Leonard than me. When people tell me they like Raylan, I just say “thank you very much.” I honestly do appreciate the compliment. Just because I think he’s kind of an a—hole doesn’t mean they have to think that too.”