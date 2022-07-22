‘Justified’ Revival Production Shut Down After Cars Engage in Shootout Near Set

Late Wednesday night (July 20), production on the FX revival of Justified, Justified: City Primeval, came to a screeching halt when two cars broke through the barricades on set. While the cast and crew were filming in Chicago near Douglass Park, the vehicles, engaged in a rolling gun fight, smashed through the barricade and into the filming area.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. Though the set was closed following the horrifying event, the series is scheduled to resume filming on Monday. However, it was an extremely close call. The cast and crew ducked for cover as the cars collided with the set. Additionally, shell casings were later found scattered around the area.

According to Deadline, Justified star Timothy Olyphant performed an incredible act of heroism during the incident. It has yet to be officially confirmed, but a tipster revealed that Olyphant shielded a production assistant from the gunfire.

Olyphant’s actions were unquestionably admirable. One can only hope, however, that this is the only time such courageous action is called for outside of the realm of fiction on the Justified set.

‘Justified’ Shootout Occurs Just One Day After ‘Law & Order’ Shooting

As if the story wasn’t terrifying enough, the Justified: City Primeval shootout occurred just one day after the deadly Law & Order shooting. On Tuesday (July 19), a crew member was shot and killed near the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime in Brooklyn.

Parking enforcement worker Johnny Pizarro, 31, was sitting in a car near the set when he was shot just after five in the morning. He was rushed to Woodhull Hospital Center nearby, where he was sadly pronounced dead at around 6 a.m.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” said a spokeswoman for NBC. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Unfortunately, there were no security or NYPD officers on the scene at the time, and no arrest has been made. However, the shooting remains an active NYPD investigation. “It is unclear right now if this was an established set or not,” a law enforcement source explained to Deadline. “Or whether the victim was close to where filming was supposed to occur.”

The office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams weighed in on the unthinkable tragedy as well. “The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority,” they said. “No shooting is acceptable. Which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets. The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of Law & Order: Organized Crime early this morning.”