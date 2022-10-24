‘Justified’ Star Timothy Olyphant Drops Major Revival Update

If you love Raylan Givens and Justified, this is terrific news. The new miniseries, which is a continuation of the classic show, has wrapped its filming.

Now, all we need is a premiere date for Justified: City Primeval, the eight-episode limited series that will run on FX. Timothy Olyphant, who portrays deputy U.S. Marshal Givens, confirmed that the miniseries had finished filming during a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The new Justified series also features Olyphant’s daughter, Vivian, portraying Willa, his daughter on the show. In fact, that may be what Olyphant is the most excited about.

“One of the things about ‘Justified,’ in particular, is that, over time, you’ve earned a little bit of a reputation where perhaps people… can be a little nervous around you, or feel intimidated,” Olyphant told Meyers. “We hired the one person, guaranteed, who doesn’t feel that way at all. In fact, she’s not only not nervous around me… she’s kinda over it.”

Timothy Olyphant appeared with Seth Meyers in late September. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)

Olyphant offered more examples. “She’s like, ‘Dad, no, stop it. Ugh. God. Leave me alone.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m the star of the f***ing… (show)!'” Do you know what it’s like to have to whisper to your daughter, like, ‘You can’t talk to me like that…’ on the set of your own show? It’s terrible! I was like, ‘Nobody talks to me like that!'”

But obviously, Olyphant was most proud to have his daughter join the Justified renewal. “She was remarkable, and it was a joy to work with her. She worked very hard (and) she auditioned for it. … I wasn’t surprised that they hired her. And it was really special.”

There will be a big change for Justified: City Primeval. But it’s only geography. The show picks up eight years after the first series ended. Givens has moved from eastern Kentucky to Miami (the culture shock is probably part of the plot). But he still works as a deputy marshal.

Something happens on a Florida highway. And that incident sends Givens from Miami to Detroit. He encounters Clement Mansell, aka the Oklahoma Wildman. Another major character is Carolyn Wilder, Mansell’s lawyer.

BREAKING: Timothy Olyphant Set for #Justified Sequel Series Set in Detroit, Inspired by Elmore Leonard's #CityPrimeval https://t.co/68asbcETRv — TVLine.com (@TVLine) January 14, 2022

FX announced back in January that it was bringing Justified back to life. But this time, there would be a definite beginning and ending. Like the original series, the mini-series is based on a book by Elmore Leonard, who called it City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. However, Raylan Givens wasn’t in this book, so writers needed to adjust the script.

The show filmed in Chicago earlier this year. And production stopped twice. It was like a scene out of the show. In one instance, four cars were chasing each other as passengers fired guns at each other. The cars broke through the set barricade. Then the second time, someone threw an incendiary device toward the set.