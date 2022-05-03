Kailia Posey, ‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ Star, Dead at 16

Sad news surfaced on Tuesday morning as Kailia Posey of Toddlers and Tiaras fame has died at 16 years old. This is according to her mother. Marcy Posey Gatterman writes on a Facebook post, “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

No firm report is out on the death of Kailia Posey. TMZ states that reports indicate she may have been involved in some incident in Washington. The Daily Mail is reporting, though, that Posey possibly died in a car accident in Las Vegas. The Clark County coroner, though, tells the outlet that there is no record of Posey. Also, the Whatcom County, Washington, medical examiner had no comment. That’s where Posey attends high school.

Posey appeared on Toddlers and Tiaras, a show that ran between 2009-13 on TLC. It covered families while they prepped their children to compete in beauty pageants.

‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ Star Kailia Posey Stayed Active in the Pageant Circuit

Posey would become a popular online GIF after her time on the show. During her time in pagents, Posey won several competitions. According to the Daily Mail, Posey kept up with the pageant circuit throughout childhood and adolescence. She most recently competed for the Miss Washington Teen USA title in February. She did not win. Posey won Miss Lynden Teen USA last year.

She performed contortion with Cirque du Soleil. In fact, Kailia Posey launched a specific Instagram account for it. She also played the role of Agnes in the 2018 Netflix film Eli, according to her Miss Washington Teen biography. Posey did attend Lynden High School in Washington. She reportedly was named to the Dean’s List as a freshman during the 2020-21 school year.

Gatterman did announce last week that Posey had earned a spot on the high school’s football cheerleading team for the upcoming season. Posey, after high school, did plan to study aviation in college. Her goal was to become a commercial pilot. In April, she posted a photo of herself doing a backflip off a cliff in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. “Peace, love, respect- Jamaica,” Posey writes in the photo caption with the hashtag #daredevil in the post.

Her pageant coach Cambrie Littlefield was not a fan of the photo. “This photo stresses me out, be careful lol,” Littlefield writes. Posey did reply with a devil emoji. Littlefield’s most recent Instagram post, published April 8, also featured a picture of her holding a young Posey. She is wearing a shirt that reads “Kailia’s coach.” “Happy Pageant Day from me and my not so little anymore princesses!!” Littlefield writes.