‘Kelly and Ryan’ Host Ryan Seacrest Reveals Major Family Update on Live TV

Live with Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest is 47 years old and, thus far, has led a life many would envy. After nine years as the host of various game and reality shows, Seacrest won the coveted job of American Idol host, promoting the budding star to a household name.

From there, millions around the world came to know and love Ryan Seacrest. And in 2017, he signed a deal with Kelly Ripa to become cohost of his very own talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Throughout his nearly 30-year career, Ryan Seacrest has gained both fame and fortune. What he still doesn’t have, however, is a family of his own. And for the American Idol alum, it’s high time that changed.

In a recent episode of Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest admitted that, while he adores spending time with his beloved niece Flora, he’s ready to have children of his own.

The conversation began when Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest were discussing their recent family vacations, the doting mother explaining her pride in her “three turkeys.”

When it was Ryan’s turn to share, he talked about spending quality time with his siblings and father. He then revealed that he had a “big revelation” on his recent trip to Italy. “Going into the trip, I thought, ‘You know what, it’s about time for me to have kids,” Seacrest said.

After a moment of stunned silence, Kelly Ripa burst into laughter. “It is, right?!” Ryan replied, imploring someone off-set to agree with him.

Ryan Seacrest Says His Mom Has ‘Given Up’ on Grandkids

Ryan Seacrest’s mother, Constance Zullinger, has one grandchild in Ryan’s niece, Flora. And according to the Kelly and Ryan host, she’s “given up” on getting any grandkids from her son.

Though he does want children, Ryan Seacrest’s busy schedule hasn’t allowed him to focus on building a family of his own. His career is so demanding, in fact, that his health began to suffer as a result.

“It’s personal, but I definitely knew that I needed to slow down,” Seacrest explained in a 2021 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I just had burnt myself out. I was absolutely beat and fatigued and just wasn’t letting myself accept that. Now I do.”

In recent years, however, he’s tried to cut back on work to make more time for his personal life. “I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life,” Seacrest said.

For workaholic Ryan Seacrest, the realization that he wanted a family came suddenly. “I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age,” he said. “I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…I want to be available and present.”

Despite his shifting views on fatherhood, however, his mother isn’t holding her breath. “She’s given up on me,” the American Idol host added.