Kelly Clarkson Cleans Up at the Daytime Emmy’s, Winning Two Entertainment Talk Show Awards

The last year has been rough for former The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. Since 2020, she’s been navigating a messy divorce with country music icon Reba McEntire‘s stepson Brandon Blackstock. However, now, she has not only officially won the battle for her Montana ranch against her former husband, but she’s also won several other court battles. That’s just the icing on the cake though. On Friday, Clarkson also took home multiple wins at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, earning two entertainment talk show awards.

According to TVLine, Clarkson not only took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. She also took home the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

In the former category, Kelly Clarkson’s show competed against The Drew Barrymore Show, Hot Ones, Live with Kelly & Ryan, and the Today Show With Hoda & Jenna. In the outstanding talk show hosts category, the pop singer and TV personality competed against Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager of the Today Show With Hoda & Jenna, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Clarkson’s wins come on the heels of her win last year. It was then that she first took home the trophy for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Other 2022 Daytime Emmy winners include Jeopardy!, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives.

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Takes Over Ellen Degeneres’ Daytime Slot

Kelly Clarkson seems to be altering some paths in her life following the ugly divorce from her ex, Brandon Blackstock. After eight years as a coach on The Voice, the pop artist announced she plans to step away from the singing show. Instead, she hopes to spend time with her two children throughout the summer.

Now, after dominating the Daytime Emmys on Friday, The Kelly Clarkson Show will move into a new timeslot. Following 19 successful years on daytime television, longtime TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres stepped away from her own program. In doing so, she opened up a new timeslot for fellow talk show host Kelly Clarkson.

DeGeneres bid her last goodbye on May 26th. Afterward, she left her long-held spot at 4 p.m. open for the former The Voice coach to step into. In making the move to the 4 p.m. timeslot, Clarkson and her production team are working on new ways to revamp the show.

In speaking about the recent change, Tracie Wilson, NBCUniversal Syndication’s executive vice president, said, “Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent, and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds.”

Ahead of season three, Wilson said she and the production team are working on some big changes, hoping to shape Clarkson’s show a little after The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Of the show’s upcoming changes, Wilson continued, “We’re…looking forward to becoming the premier showing daytime for years to come.”