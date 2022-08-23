Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’ Duet With Superfan on ‘TODAY Show’: VIDEO

It’s a dream come true! During her appearance on the TODAY Show, Kelly Clarkson teamed up with her superfan Jade to perform her hit single “Since You’ve Been Gone.”

The TODAY Show co-hosts revealed that Kelly Clarkson has launched her “Kellyoke Search” to find some “all-star” singers. Clarkson’s bus is driving around the country to give fans the chance to sing a virtual duet with the American Idol icon. After its appearance on the TODAY Show, the bus is heading to Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

The morning show’s co-hosts then brought Jade, a student at NYU, in to sing. Her dream is to become a professional performer as well as a music educator. As she was performing the single, Clarkson walked up. “You want to be a music educator? That’s beautiful!” Clarkson also gushed. “She did good!” They then performed the duet.

Clarkson’s “Kellyoke Search” kicked off on Sunday (August 21st). The contest’s description reads, “Want to duet with Kelly Clarkson? Here’s your chance! Come check out The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Kellyoke Search in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles – and on TikTok – where you’ll get to sing a virtual duet with Kelly Clarkson! Sound fun? We thought so! Come out to one of the cities at the locations below – look for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Kellyoke Search Bus and sing your virtual duet!”

For those Clarkson fans who cannot sing in person, there’s an option for that. The contest is also allowing anyone who wants to sing to head to TikTok and duet the video using the #KellyokeSearch hashtag. “We want to HEAR YOUR VOICES and your AUTHENTIC performances! Be UNIQUELY YOU! We may even feature some of our favorite performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show! See you out there!”

Kelly Clarkson Reassures that New Music is ‘Coming’

During an interview with The Chart Show With Brooke Reese earlier this summer, Kelly Clarkson opened up about how she is planning to release some new music. There have been some delays due to her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate,” Kelly Clarkson explained. “I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows a huge divorce [I] went through and it’s been like, two years, and not easy with kids.”

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson stated that dealing with the divorce in the public eye while juggling being a mother to her children, River and Remington, makes everything just a whole “different dynamic.”

“I’ve always had a hard time communicating and literally that’s how I became a writer at the age of 10,” Kelly Clarkson went on to add, “Because my mom was like, ‘You need to quit bottling it up. And then you explode. You need to communicate better.’ And so I literally started writing to help me do that.”