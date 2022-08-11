Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have Two New Lifetime Movies in the Works: What to Know

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are producing two new “Ripped from the Headlines” tv movies for Lifetime this fall. The couple’s recently-announced collaboration with the network has resulted in two new true-crime films, which will be made by Ripa and Consuelos’ Milojo Productions banner – Let’s Get Physical and The Disappearance of Cari Farver. The couple’s son, Michael, will also star in Let’s Get Physical, reports The Wrap.

Jenna Dewan will star in Let’s Get Physical, alongside Michael in the Lifetime movie. It follows Dewan as Sadie, a fitness instructor who taught fitness and dance to soccer moms by day but ran a sophisticated prostitution ring with a client list that included some prominent men in the community at night. After receiving an anonymous tip, cops raided her studio, resulting in Sadie’s indictment and causing a media frenzy throughout the tiny town, with everyone wondering who was on the customer list.

iZombie‘s Jennifer Irwin will also appear. Consuelo and Ripa will executive produce under their Milojo Productions banner as part of the partnership with Lifetime. Dewan will also executive produce. This isn’t the first time Michael has collaborated with his parents. He previously played a younger version of his father’s character, Hiram Lodge, on The CW’s Riverdale.

The Lifetime role goes against previous restrictions Kelly Rippa had in place

Michael has not always been so willing to work with his parents. In an interview with Glamour last year, Kelly Ripa revealed he wouldn’t even let her mention him on tv. She also noted that during the reality tv show craze, many networks hit her and her husband up to do a show about their family.

“Back when all of the reality shows were starting, I cannot tell you how many companies approached us to do a reality show. Mark and I would say, ‘No, no. I don’t really think you understand. There’s nothing to shoot here,'” she said at the time. “There’s nothing exciting that happens. It truly would be like television’s version of paint drying,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, The Disappearance of Cari Farver stars Lea Thompson, Zach Gilford, and Alicia Witt. Consuelos and Ripa are also producing this film. The Lifetime movie is based on the real-life subject of Leslie Rule’s bestseller A Tangled Web, The Disappearance of Cari Farver. Dave Kroupa (Gilford) is flabbergasted when his new partner, Cari Farver (Rebecca Amzallag), begins sending him pushy texts.

When he breaks up with her, Dave is bombarded with a “torrent of twisted messages” from Cari, who has vanished. Dave’s ex-girlfriend Liz (Witt) also starts receiving threatening texts from Cari; meanwhile, Nancy (Thompson), Cari’s mother, searches for her daughter and puts pressure on the cops until they discover something truly shocking.

Look for The Disappearance of Cari Farver to drop on Lifetime on October 8th, followed by Let’s Get Physical on October 15th.