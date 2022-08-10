Kelly Ripa Supports Daughter Lola’s Music Career With New Post Announcing Debut Single

There still aren’t many details revolving around Kelly Ripa’s time away from her talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan. Since 2000, Ripa has been a constant face of the show, hosting alongside Regis Philbin. After Kathie Lee Gifford left the show, Philbin started hosting auditions to see who would stand beside him. While there were many names to make the list, Ripa stood out and on November 1, 2000, she appeared on the show, which had a psychic as a guest. The psychic revealed that Ripa was pregnant with her second child. Shocking even Ripa, the show continues today after 29 seasons. But with Ripa leaving co-host Ryan Seacrest to helm the show alone, it appears the star of All My Children is busy being an author, wife, and mother.

Over the last week, Kelly Ripa has updated fans about her whereabouts and plans for the future on her Instagram. Most recently, the mother took time to show her daughter, Lola Consuelos, some support as she is about to release her first song, which will launch her music career. While enjoying some time away from the cameras, on August 9th, Rippa shared a clip of her husband, Mark, soaking up some rays. In the background, Lola’s song, Paranoia Silverlining, played. She captioned the post, “Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING. drops tomorrow across all platforms!”

Supporting Her Daughter’s Dreams

Although both Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been together since 1996, in a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the host admitted to her daughter calling them out. Claiming her parents post nothing but thirst traps on Instagram, Ripa said the singer slowed down on the remarks due to being a student at New York University. Add that with a music career and she laughed, “Fortunately for me she has been so busy with school and with her music career.”

Doing more than supporting her child, Kelly Ripa noted her daughter’s incredible talent, suggesting, “I think that’s her future”.

Kelly Ripa Announces Book Tour

As for what the future holds for Kelly Ripa, she announced her new book tour on Instagram, writing, “Equal parts thrilled and nervous to announce my book tour for LIVE WIRE! this fall. A BOOK TOUR! Imagine that. I’ll be joined by some riveting, not to mention sexy guests so head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets go on sale Friday. Can’t wait to see you. Xx, Kelly.”

With Lola’s music career, sunbathing in the Hamptons with her husband, and revealing her book tour, it seems that Kelly Ripa isn’t letting the rumors circulating Live With Kelly and Ryan stop her from appreciating the love and support around her.