Kelly Rizzo Says Bob Saget Was ‘By My Side’ at ‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin’s Wedding

Full House star Jodie Sweetin is happily married. The 40-year-old said “I do” during a private Malibu wedding over the weekend. And her TV dad’s widow Kelly Rizzo is certain that Bob Saget was celebrating the union in spirit.

Sweetin and her boyfriend, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, held the ceremony on Saturday, July 30th. And everyone involved kept the event under wraps until the marriage was sealed with a kiss.

Yesterday, Sweetin finally shared the joyous news with her Instagram followers. And among the comments was a message from Rizzo, who shared that the bride’s beloved former co-star didn’t miss the event.

“What an honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much,” she wrote.

In the classic TV series, Saget played Danny Tanner, the father of Sweetin’s Stephanie. The two and the rest of the cast remained famously close after Full House ended in 1995. Because of that, all of the actors, aside from Michelle’s Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, reunited in 2016 for Fuller House.

Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away on January 9, 2022. He was 65.

The Bride Said That Bob Saget ‘Never ‘ Missed An ‘Opportunity to Get Up With a Microphone’

While chatting with People ahead of the big day, Sweetin shared that her other Full House friends John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber would be in the audience. She also noted that Dave Coulier and Lori Loughlin were invited but couldn’t make it.

And while thinking about Bob Saget, Sweetin felt bittersweet emotions. She knew that had he been alive, Saget would never miss her wedding. Furthermore, he would have been the one to give the fatherly speech during the ceremony.

“My mom and I were actually talking the other day and she said, of all of this, because we were talking about who’s going to make the speech or whatever. She said, of all the people, I just know that Bob would be one to give us [a speech] … He gave a speech at my first wedding, my 13th birthday,” she shared.

The actress added that Wasilewski’s mother passed away in 2014. And missing people so important to her and her fiance’s lives during such an important event was particularly had to deal with,

“I think weddings and moments like this, you always think about the people that you really wish could be there,” she added. “And Bob has been there through so many moments of my life.”

“It’s been Bob and John and Dave and the cast and my real parents, and that was like the family,” Sweetin added. “So yeah, he will definitely be missed. And I know he never liked to miss an opportunity to get up with a microphone.”