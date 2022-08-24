Kenan Thompson May Bring Fan-Favorite ‘SNL’ Characters To Emmys

The 2022 Emmys are rapidly approaching, and Kenan Thompson, a veteran of Saturday Night Live, is eager to host TV’s most famous night. A few of his beloved characters from the NBC sketch show might take the stage on September 12th, as the All That! alum recently divulged. “I love doing a character,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I would say the odds are probably pretty high because I’m down to do it.”

Kenan Thompson believes that his SNL sensibilities will add excitement to the awards show and shake up the proceedings. Specifically, the comedian stated that his recurring sketch character Dione Cole from “What Up With That?” In the famous sketch, he plays a talk show host who is more interested in performing and hamming it up than actually conversing with his celebrity guests. It seems like a perfect fit playing in a room full of celebrities.

The Good Burger star is also looking forward to performing a musical number on the grand stage at the Microsoft Theater. “That’s always where everything seems very grand and talent is definitely on display,” he gushed. Kenan Thompson feels that his SNL cast mates have made him ready for the high-profile hosting gig. “A large majority of [my co-stars] are usually improv people, so they’re used to just firing off. Whatever you say triggers a reaction from them,” he explained. “So ‘SNL’ taught me to always be ready, always be thinking. Especially when you’re around those kinds of people.”

Kenan Thompson is the longest-running cast member of SNL

Later this fall, Kenan Thompson will begin his 20th season on SNL. He is no stranger to the Emmys, having been nominated six times so far. In 2021, he received two nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his sitcom Kenan and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for SNL. In 2018, he received a gold statuette for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his SNL track “Come Back, Barack.”

Kenan Thompson could also be joined by some of his fellow SNL stars for awards. This year, the comedy series has been nominated for multiple Emmys in categories including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. In addition, Bowen Yang is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Kate McKinnon was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. This was her final season with SNL.

Thompson was announced as host of the Emmys earlier this year. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Kenan Thompson said in a statement.“Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”