Kevin Bacon to Host and Produce New Quiz Show ‘Lucky 13’: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Iconic actor Kevin Bacon is taking a break from starring in movies to host and executive produce a new quiz show. Titled “Lucky 13,” Bacon has partnered with Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe, the masterminds behind the hit trivia show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

According to reports, the new show will be an hour-long general knowledge quiz format, similar to “Millionaire.”

Wolfe and Rosencrantz will executive produce alongside Bacon and David Schiff. The Footloose actor will also host the new show in some international English-speaking markets. Although Bacon is most known for his on-screen performances, the star has recently been opting for more roles behind the camera.

The veteran actor’s recent hosting and producing credits include the one-hour concert special “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change,” per IMDB. The special aired in 2020 on CBS. In addition, he also serves as a producer on the Showtime series “City on a Hill” and the upcoming Peacock movie They/Them.

His previous credits as a producer include the Amazon series, “I Love Dick,” Fox’s “The Following,” and the movies You Should Have Left, Cop Car, The Woodsman, Lover Boy, and Wild Things.

The production company backing the quiz show, Studio 1, is currently in discussions with broadcast networks worldwide. They’re in talks with companies in the U.K., U.S., Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Australia, and Asia.

“We’re delighted to partner with Kevin on the creation of ‘Lucky 13,’ a quiz show full of suspense and drama,” Woolfe said.

Kevin Bacon on new quiz show: ‘It’s addictive fun’

“It’s hard to believe that it’s 24 years since we launched ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'” he added. “It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again.”

He continued: “Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there’s an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to ‘Lucky 13’.”

He added that he hopes that the show “will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats.”

“It’s perfect for adaptation across markets and languages and we can’t wait to launch ‘Lucky 13’ around the world.”

Bacon also commented on the show: “I played the game and I was hooked. It’s not only about how much you know, but it’s also about how much you think you know. It’s addictive fun!”

Rosencrantz and Woolfe first met more than two decades ago thanks to the development of “Millionaire.” Rosencrantz later commissioned the hit show early in her career. She also helped create shows like “American Idol,” “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “Love Island.”

Woolfe also started the U.K. version of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”