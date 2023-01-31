‘King of the Hill’ Revival Officially Coming to Hulu

Hank Hill will once again be selling propane and propane accessories. King of the Hill is officially set to return to Hulu. The streamer has ordered 20 episodes of the series revival, according to Variety. Fans of the original adult animated comedy will be happy to hear that series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, alongside Saladin Patterson, will all be returning for this updated version. Not only are all three producers on the show, but Patterson is also set to serve as its showrunner.

Spanning over 13 seasons on Fox and airing a whopping 250 episodes, King of the Hill captured hearts with its depiction of life in fictional Arlen, Texas. This beloved show ran from 1997-2009 and remains one of the most popular animated series today. With so many classic shows getting revivals, such as Frasier, fans have been hoping the Hills would have another go around.

Judge will once again lead the voice cast as Hank Hill. Other original cast members Kathy Najimy (Peggy), Stephen Root (Bill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby), and Johnny Hardwick (Dale) are all also returning.

What would a revival of ‘King of the Hill’ look like in 2023?

Showrunner Saladin Patterson had a bit of fun with his statement about the revival. “Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol’ Greg, talking about ‘O.G.’ and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol’ classic … Got my kids, man, walking around talking about ‘That’s my purse! I don’t know you!’ Feeling blessed, man. I tell you whot ‘Feel so Good’ is a great song, I don’t care what no-dang-body says …” Patterson wrote, referring to a slew of catchphrases that are still used in popular GIFS and memes to this day.

Most recently, Patterson was the creative force behind ABC’s revival of The Wonder Years and served as an executive producer for FX’s highly-rated comedy series Dave. He previously acted as showrunner on TBS’ successful comedy show The Last O.G. He also previously worked on classic tv shows like Frasier and Pysch.



It’s tough not to speculate on what a 2023 version of King of the Hill would look like. Hank Hill’s fans would love to see him confront the many changes that have occurred in small-town American life since the series ended in 2010. Since the series’ conclusion, both the Obama and Trump presidencies have come and gone. Fans are dying to know how Hank Hill would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s a lot for the Hill family to have experienced in rural Texas, and viewers are eager to learn what they’ve been up to. Who knows, maybe the revival would have a time jump, aging the characters several years. Seeing Bobby Hill as a teenager, or even a young adult would be fascinating.