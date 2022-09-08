‘King of the Hill’ Revival Receives Major News

Fans are waiting to see more hijinx involving Hank Hill and his King of the Hill crew but there is some news about the revival. So, if you were wanting to see it on Fox, well, it looks like it’ll not happen there. This is according to some news coming out of Fox Entertainment director of entertainment Michael Thorn. “That’s not going to be with Fox,” Thorn said to The Hollywood Reporter. “We love that team, and we love that show. It’s obviously part of our animation legacy. But we’re, we’re really focusing on animation is launching the kind of the next wave of our signature animated series, while still having our great legacy shows.”

Now, there was a time when a King of the Hill revival did involve Fox. It was in 2017 and producer 20th Century Fox TV and Fox were under the same roof. At that time, Fox did have some discussions with Mike Judge and Greg Daniels about kicking the series back on the network again. Now, times have changed. The studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is part of the Disney family. Fox is looking to either in part or in whole own any new series that the network would air. This is the main reason, Thorn said, that Fox will not be part of having King of the Hill on there again.

‘King of the Hill’ Originally Ran For 13 Seasons

“We’re really focused on what are the new shows that we believe can creatively break out, that we also have a significant ownership stake in, and if not outright own 100 percent of it,” Thorn said. “And on a show like King of the Hill, which we love, there’s really no opportunity for us to have an ownership stake in that show. It’s not a move that we can make as we grow out our next wave of animation, where ownership is so, so crucial to the long-running success of these series.”

If you are looking to watch all 13 seasons of King of the Hill these days, then you can go over and catch them on the streaming platform Hulu. Earlier this year, Judge and Daniels announced that they had launched an animation company named Bandera Entertainment. The Hollywood Reporter happened to report that a revival of the popular animated show was in the works. Judge would go on at a Comic-Con in July to affirm that a revival was in the works to come to fruition.

King of the Hill originally ran between 1997 and 2010. An IMDb synopsis indicates “A straight-laced propane salesman in Arlen, Texas tries to deal with the wacky antics of his family and friends, while also trying to keep his son in line.”