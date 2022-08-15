Kristin Chenoweth’s Dirty ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Leaves Steve Harvey Shocked

Never been one to filter her thoughts, Kristin Chenoweth left “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey speechless after giving a dirty answer.

TV Insider reports that during the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday (August 14th), Harvey introduced Kristin Chenoweth by dubbing her very nice. “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person,” he told the “Wicked” icon. As the episode continued, however, things took an interesting turn. It all happened with the first question. Harvey asked the contestants, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

Kristin Chenoweth was the first contestant to hit the buzzer and ended up pausing before giving her answer. She answered sheepishly, “It rhymes with [censored].” Although the TV audience did not get to hear exactly what the Tony winner said in her response, Harvey’s reaction said it all. The Family Feud YouTube page later shared that Chenoweth’s answer rhymed with the word “heinous.”

After noticing the audience and fellow contestants respond with laughter, Kristin Chenoweth quickly declared, “I’m sorry. I’m a good Christian girl. Forgive me.”

As the laughter began to die down, Harvey began reflecting on his previous comments about Kristin Chenoweth. “Nicest woman I’ve ever met… Oh, my god, I can just tell you’re a wonderful person. Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks.”

Meanwhile, competitor Kathy Najimy responded to the answer with “Bottom.”

Following the episode, Chenoweth took to Instagram to share her excitement about being on the TV show. “We love you Steve! And your amazing crew!” She wrote. Despite her first answer, Chenoweth ended up winning the episode.

During “Celebrity Family Feud,” a team of celebrities and their families face off to name the top responses to questions posed to 100 people. Winning teams earn $25,000 for their chosen charity by scoring 200 points in Fast Money, or $10,000 if they do not; teams that lose the main game earn $5,000 for their charity.

Kristin Chenoweth Fans Response to Her Hilarious ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer

Following Kristin Chenoweth’s hilarious “not suitable for TV” answer on “Celebrity Family Feud,” fans of the Broadway star took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the hilarious game show moment.

“Wow, Kristin Chenoweth is getting dirty tonight…” one TV viewer tweeted. Another then wrote, “They bleeped it out so bad, I couldn’t tell what her answer was. I could tell it was dirty tho.”

Fans further joked about how the game show quickly turned dirty. “We haven’t even gone 5 minutes and we got the bleep button. Good Christian Girl. Bruh.”

Others began to wonder exactly what was said on the “Celebrity Family Feud” stage. “Okay, but what did Kristin Chenoweth say?!”