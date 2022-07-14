‘LA Ink’s Kat Von D Remembers Late Motörhead Frontman Lemmy in Emotional Message

Popular TV personality Kat Von D is known for her intricate tattoo work as part of LA Ink. But she’s also known as an avid lover of heavy metal and rock music.

One of her favorite bands is the legendary metal trio Motörhead. The English rockers are one of the forebearers of heavy metal music. Their thrashing rhythms helped give birth to the whole genre. Motörhead was led by singer and bass player Lemmy. The metal icon lived a long life full of excess, but he passed away in 2015.

After she received a special gift in the mail, Von D posted to her Instagram followers a very emotional remembrance of the late musician.

“Yesterday, was quite an emotional day. I received some of Lemmy’s ashes encased in this bullet, and as much as I believe our bodies to be just a shell of our true existence, having a piece of Lemmy close to my heart means more to me than anyone will ever understand. I miss you every day, Lemmy,” she wrote alongside her post.

In a 2016 interview with NME, Kat Von D spoke about her friendship with Lemmy and the impact he had on her life. She had the opportunity to create several of his tattoos. At the time, she said Lemmy’s passing weighed heavily on her. She eventually went on to get a tattoo of the rocker on herself.

“There are very few people that I ever felt connected to or that understood me in any way and we had a deep great connection,” Von D said. “I was in awe of what a gentleman he was.”

Lemmy’s Influence Goes Deep

Through Motörhead’s music, Lemmy influenced a huge number of musicians throughout his career. One major group that owes a lot to Lemmy is the thrash metal outfit, Metallica. Metallica is one of the most successful bands in the history of rock music, and they’ve gone on record many times to name Motörhead as a significant influence on the band’s sound.

Recently, Metallica has seen a bit of a mainstream resurgence after their seminal 1985 anthem “Master of Puppets” was featured in an episode of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

The newfound success of the song brought a huge amount of attention to Metallica and other music from the era. Metallica posted to their official Instagram page to mark the honor.

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level. So we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show. But to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” the band captioned the post.