‘Last Man Standing’ Star Nancy Travis Posts Epic Horseback Photo to Celebrate Major New Project in the Works

Last Man Standing, the ABC and FOX hit sitcom starring Tim Allen, made viewers laugh for years. Now, the show’s alum Nancy Travis will join a new series. Her announcement comes in an Instagram post coupled with a very fitting photo!

Travis posted to Instagram to announce her new starring role in Hallmark series Ride, a new television series centered on a rodeo dynasty. Travis shared screenshots of a Deadline article and a picture of her on horseback, very comfortable with her new role.

Other celebrities and fans quickly commented on the actress’ post.

“We need more Nancy!!!” actress and comedian Melissa Peterman commented, along with heart emojis.

Last Man Standing co-star Molly McCook wrote “Yeah, Nanc!!!! So exciting! Love you.”

One fan wrote, “I’ll be watching,” while another said, “Congratulations Nancy on becoming a rodeo Queen.”

Deadline describes the plot of Ride below:

“Ride follows the lives of the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self- discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Emotions run high and clashes are common in the complicated McMurray clan, but they are a tight-knit group who don’t give up easily. And the three strong women of the family – widowed rodeo queen Missy, matriarch Isabel, and former teen run-away Valeria – resolve to stand strong against all challenges and save their land, come what may.”

Nancy Travis’ New Hallmark Series ‘Ride’

Nancy Travis is joined by Tiera Skovbye on the show. The show follows Missy (Skovbye), a former rodeo queen. Missy, a McMurray by marriage, struggles to find her place in the family. Travis plays Isabel McMurray, the “tough-as-nails” family matriarch fighting to “keep her family legacy afloat following a tragedy.” Viewers may notice the synopsis draws parallels to popular shows like Yellowstone.

Joining the ensemble is Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble) as Cash McMurray, the second-born son who aims to carry on his family’s legacy. Then, Sara Garcia (The Flash) plays Valeria Galindo. Also, Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) plays Tuff McMurray, Isabel’s youngest son.

Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless) portrays Gus, Deadline describes as “a handsome stranger who comes into their lives.”

Production on Ride began yesterday, August 4th in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The series premieres on Hallmark Channel in 2023.

“We are excited to welcome the talented cast of Ride to our family here at Hallmark Channel,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “We believe our viewers will be drawn to this exceptional, layered story that will make it a fan-favorite.”

The series is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi. Along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman, the pair serves showrunners and executive producers on the upcoming series.