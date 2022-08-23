‘Last Man Standing’ Star Nancy Travis Posts Incredible Pic From Her Ranch

While enjoying the last bit of summer, Last Man Standing star Nancy Travis shared a gorgeous snapshot of her ranch through her Instagram account.

“Just a girl on her ranch,” the Last Man Standing actress wrote in the caption, in which she uses the hashtag “RIDE.” In the post, Last Man Standing castmate Molly McCook commented with a smiley love emoji.

Last Man Standing star Nancy Travis is heading to Hallmark for her first big TV role since her hit series ended last year. Deadline reports that Travis will be teaming up with Tiera Skovbye, Beau Mirchoff, and Tyler Jacob Moore to star in Hallmark Channel’s Ride. The series follows Skovbye’s character Missy, who is a former rodeo queen who is a McMurray by marriage. She struggles to find her place within the family. Travis will be playing the “tough-as-nails” family McMurray family matriarch that fits to keep her family’s legacy intact following a tragedy.

Speaking about the Last Man Standing star and the rest of the cast being assembled of Ride, Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming for Crown Media Family Network shared, “We are excited to welcome the talented cast of Ride to our family here at Hallmark Channel. We believe our viewers will be drawn to this exceptional layered story that will make it a fan favorite.”

Endeavor-backed Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films are co-producing Ride. This is all in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. The story is based on an original script by husband and wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi. The duo is showrunners and executive producers along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman.

Nancy Travis & Tim Allen Reflect on the End of ‘Last Man Standing’

In May 2021, Nancy Travis, along with Tim Allen, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about saying goodbye to the Last Man Standing set after nine seasons. “We’re actors and this is our job,” Travis explained. “But when it’s over, you just get your stuff and you move on and leave and go to the next thing.”

However, Travis said that things are very awkward because it was during the COVID-19 pandemic. And no one really wanted to say goodbye on the set. “We didn’t have a cast party, we didn’t have a wrap party – even for the crew. You go to work, you see these people day in and day out for nine years, and then you walk away and you go home and you walk up the next day and say, ‘Now what am I going to do?’”

Tim Allen also spoke about how time has flown by since Last Man Standing first premiered. “Kaitlyn Dever was 12 when the show started. When we had that year off, I called Nancy and told her I talked to the girls and we were talking about what they were doing and if we could get all of them to come back because Dana Walden at Fox had shown some interest.”

Travis went on to point out to Allen that the girls were not just their girls. She also pointed out that she wasn’t Allen’s wife either. He also said that he took the show seriously after ABC let it go. “And I had an alternate reality that for a control freak like me, you do control. You got to work and there’s a craft service. I loved going to work.”