‘Last Man Standing’ Stars Molly Ephraim, Kaitlyn Dever Reunite in Sweet Pic

In Tim Allen‘s Last Man Standing, Molly Ephraim and Kaitlyn Dever played siblings, and the pair recently reunited on the red carpet. The former Baxter sisters bumped into each other while attending the Hollywood Association TV Awards. Ephraim shared some candid snapshots of the event on her official Instagram, including one with Kaitlyn Dever.

Molly Ephraim was clearly ecstatic to see her Last Man Standing sister. She captioned the social media post with, “a super duper treat to present at the HCA’s tonight! and got to see my best girl @kaitlyndever winnnnnn! glam by @shawnesssss and @lorencanbymakeup.” The night was even more special for Kaitlyn. For her role in Dopesick, she was recognized by the American TV Critics Association as the Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Many fans quickly commented on how much they missed the Baxter girls and how glamorous they looked.

Molly sported a gold top with tuxedo pants, while Kaitlyn donned a black lace one-shoulder gown. While Kaitlyn Dever is currently getting awards attention for Dopesick, Molly Ephraim may be in the same spot soon. Ephraim is starring in the critically acclaimed A League of Their Own series streaming on Amazon Prime.

Molly Ephraim’s role in A League of Their Own came with a special obstacle

In the new show, Molly Ephraim plays Maybelle Fox, a fiery, fun-loving blonde who plays centerfield for the Rockford Peaches. The character is named after real-life legend Maybelle Blair. Ephraim, a natural brunette, got to know Blair, who appears in the pilot episode. She questioned the 95-year-old for any tips on getting in the zone or any superstitions she had before playing.

“Hot dogs, hot dogs, hot dogs, was Blair’s tongue-in-cheek response. “I thought, ‘This girl knows how to live,” Molly Ephraim recently told the NY Post. “We should all be 95 years old and that sassy and just downing hot dogs. What an absolute dream.”

Though Maybelle isn’t the star player, Ephraim still had to bat, catch, throw and run bases like a seasoned professional. For four weeks, she trained with her cast mates for the show, including writer and star Abbi Jacobson. Ephraim concentrated on improving Maybelle’s batting technique. “I was really practicing my swing, trying to make it really sassy, get a little wiggle in it,” she explained.

However, Ephraim was nearly eight months pregnant by the time she got to film her swing due to production delays. “I was humongous,” Ephraim quipped. “[We had to shoot] it three times, and I was like, ‘Oof, okay, and we’re done.’” Still, one of those takes was winning enough to make the second episode. “I was feeling very proud I got that in there.”