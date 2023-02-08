‘Last Man Standing’s Nancy Travis Stars in First Look at New Hallmark Rodeo Show, ‘Ride’

Hallmark has come up with a show that looks to grab some of the audience that tunes into watching Yellowstone and stars Nancy Travis. Ride, with the Last Man Standing actress along with Tiera Skovbye and Beau Mirchoff, premieres on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. The premiere comes along with The Way Home Season 1 finale, which will air at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.

‘Ride’ Lets Viewers Follow The Travails Of The McMurray Family, Starring Nancy Travis

Ride will follow the McMurrays, part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat. After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery. They also uncover a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. Ride also stars Sara Garcia, Jake Foy, and Tyler Jacob Moore, TV Insider reports while offering up some photos for you to see.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The TV show is co-produced by Blink49 Studios and Seven24 Films, in partnership with Bell Media for CTV Drama Channel in Canada. Ride is based on an original script by husband-and-wife writing team Rebecca Boss and Chris Masi. They, along with Sherri Cooper-Landsman, serve as showrunners and executive producers. Also executive producing are John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman, and Virginia Rankin for Blink49 Studios; Greg Gugliotta and F.J. Denny for Nitelite Entertainment; Elana Barry and Josh Adler for Circle of Confusion; and Jordy Randall and Tom Cox for Seven24 Films. Paolo Barzman directs and executive produces.

Actress Shared Pretty Epic Horseback Photo In August 2022

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at some other news from Nancy Travis. Back in August 2022, she posted a pretty epic horseback photo. Along with the photo, she shared at-the-time new information about her involvement with Ride. She headed over to Instagram and let people know what was going down in her world.

In May 2021, Nancy Travis was in the midst of saying goodbye to Last Man Standing along with her co-star, Tim Allen. “I used to joke, people would ask me about different episodes, and I would joke and say that as soon as I said the last line, my car was going and I’m on the freeway and the episode is out of my head,” the star tells Entertainment Tonight.

But she wasn’t done sharing some of the events at her home in Lake Tahoe. In December 2021, Travis shared a snowy picture with the world. She captioned her Instagram photo thusly: “My son shoveling us out. More snow than I have ever seen. #tahoewinter I shoveled too.”