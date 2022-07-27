‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Canceled for the Rest of the Week: Here’s Why

Late Night With Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers is among the latest late-night TV talk show hosts to be hit by COVID. A diagnosis that is prompting the cancelation of the popular series for the rest of this week.

In an early morning Twitter post on Wednesday, July 27, Seth Meyers announces these cancelation plans. Noting that he received a positive COVID test result after testing negative for the virus earlier this week.

“After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning,” the Late Night host tells his Twitter followers in a Wednesday morning post.

After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning. Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) July 27, 2022

The Saturday Night Live Weekend Update alum continued the Twitter update, telling fans that he is canceling shows for “the rest of this week.” The host adds that he is sending apologies to the already scheduled guests and the talk show’s “loyal viewers.”

Seth Meyers And His Late-Night TV Colleagues Regularly Screen For The Virus

Seth Meyers and many of his fellow late-night TV talk show hosts have been back in the studio for some time now. This comes after the hosts were among the many go on hiatus during the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The host and Late Night showrunners have even welcomed audiences into the studios in recent months. However, Meyers – along with many of his fellow nighttime talk show hosts – regularly screens for the virus. In fact, Seth Meyer contracted COVID-19 earlier this year in January. A diagnosis that led to similar cancelations this winter.

Fellow late-night talk show host and comedian Stephen Colbert faced the same cancelations recently due to his own COVID diagnosis. Colbert’ canceled his The Late Show for a short period of time in May. This decision came after the host was testing positive for the virus.

Additionally, Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, Jimmy Kimmel, tested positive for the virus just last month. However, Kimmel opted to bring in a guest host for his ABC talk show, rather than cancel during his recovery.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Promised An Impressive Lineup Prior To COVID-Related Cancelation

So far, there are no reports as to what the Late Night host plans to do with the guests slated to appear during this week’s episodes. Guests that were set to appear this week for the now-canceled shows include Only Murders In The Building star Nathan Lane. And musical guest Maren Morris, both of whom were scheduled for the Wednesday episode.

Thursday’s lineup included TruTV’s 101 Places to Party Before You Die star Adam Pally and Issa Rae. Comedian Nikki Glasser was scheduled for Friday.