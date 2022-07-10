Late ‘Sex & The City’ Star Willie Garson’s Home Goes For Sale for $1.7M

Sex & The City star Willie Garson’s California home just hit the market for nearly $1.7 million.

The TV star passed away on September 21st, 2021, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 57 years old.

The actor’s home officially went on the market with Sotheby’s this week. According to the listing, the home is selling for $1.695 million.

The gorgeous Spanish-style Valley Village home was built in 1920 and boasts three-bedroom and three three-bathroom. It also sits on a spacious10,250 sq ft lot and comes with a charming pool and spa.

Pictures of the inside show off a spacious living room topped with beamed vaulted ceilings that are true to its Spanish roots. And details such as sleek built-in bookshelves, a wood-burning fireplace, and a large window give the room a cozy yet minimalistic feel.

Further into the house, guests will find a salmon-pink dining room draped in an abundance of natural light coming from gorgeous arched French doors that lead onto the back patio. And on the opposite side of the room sits the adorable kitchen that comes complete with white custom cabinets, stainless appliances, and oversized pantry.

The master bedroom includes a large ensuite bathroom that offers a steam shower and marble counters.

Willie Garson Was a Staple Star in the ‘Sex and the City’ Franchise

Garson played Stanford Blatch, a best friend of Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker), in all six seasons of the HBO classic. He also reprised his role for the two subsequent spinoff movies and returned for the spinoff, And Just Like That… in 2021.

Upon his death, a spokesperson with HBO and HBO Max released a statement to PEOPLE calling him a “devoted friend” who will be dearly missed.

“Willie Garson was in life, as on-screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe. He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon. And [he] was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years,” it read. “We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Garson was survived by his son, Nathan, who shared a touching tribute on Instagram on the day of his father’s passing.

“I love you so much papa,” he penned. “Rest In Peace. And I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”