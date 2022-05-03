Lauren Alaina Posts Behind-the-Scenes Pics From ‘American Idol’ Reunion Episode

Following her amazing performance during the “American Idol” reunion episode, Lauren Alaina took to her Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes pics of the event.

“Just REFLECTING on being back on ‘American Idol last night,” Lauren Alaina declared in the post. “And this amazing look my girls crushed. What did y’all think?!”

During the “American Idol” reunion episode, Lauren Alaina took to the stage with the show’s 10th season winner Scott McCreery to perform “When You Say Nothing At All.”

Lauren Alaina notably became runner-up in the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011. She was 16-years-old at the time. Although she wasn’t the big winner of that season, Alaina still went on to become a major star in country music. She released her debut album “Wildflower” in October 2011 and her second album, “Road Less Traveled” in January 2017. In December 2021, she was invited by country music icon Trisha Yearwood to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Yearwood ended up inducting Alaina during the Opry performance in February 2022.

Lauren Alaina made a brief appearance on “American Idol” earlier this season as a guest mentor for Hollywood Week. At the time, Alaina wrote on Instagram, “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to ‘American Idol’ as a guest mentor for Hollywood Week! I’ll be mentoring the country genre!”

Lauren Alaina Knew She Was Going to Be an ‘American Idol’ Contestant at a Young Age

While speaking about being on “American Idol,” Lauren Alaina declared in the 2020 interview that she knew she was going to be a contestant when she was only 6-years-old. “So I think a part of me knew, but to actually be there,” Alaina stated. “And do something that you’ve said you were going to do since you were a little girl is kind of surreal. Looking back on it, it’s kind of a blur. It was a roller coaster.”

Lauren Alaina also described “Idol” as a boot camp for the music business. “Because it was so fast-paced and I really learned how to do interviews. And how to connect with the audience through a camera … It was really hard…”

Lauren Alaina went on to add that “Idol” is a “funny thing” to her. Because while the winners are instantly famous, they are not instantly successful. “And to have success, you have to really work for it.”

In regards to her singing experience before “Idol” Alaina stated, “I would say I gained my confidence to ben stage in church… And the church has always been really important to me. And I would say even more so now as an adult. There have been a lot of things that happened in my personal life that have stopped me in my tracks…the harder the situation was, the closer I got to God, which was really nice.”